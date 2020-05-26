Jeopardy! recap for Tue., May 26 – Teachers Tournament day two

Here are today’s contestants for day two of the Teachers Tournament:

Meggie, middle school humanities from New York, doesn’t love one mystery student;

Katie, high school science from Massachusetts, is a teacher because she didn’t want Friday classes in college; and

Sam, high school English from Tennessee, lets his hair down to end the school year.

Meggie led at every commercial break, entering FJ in solid position at $16,400, while Sam and Katie had interesting wagering decisions to make at $10,800 and $9,200 respectively.

DD1, $800 – ACCORD – The 1985 Plaza Accord devalued the dollar in relation to this, the currency of the only Asian G-5 member (Sam won $1,600 on a true DD.)

DD2, $2,000 – CANADIAN PLACES – Look above the Arctic Circle to find most of this largest Canadian island, which shares its name with a large bay (Meggie won $4,000 from her score of $11,800 vs. $7,200 for Katie.)

DD3, $800 – SHAKESPEARE – In “Henry IV, Part 2”, Doll Tearsheet calls this knight a “sweet little rogue” (Meggie lost $5,000 from her total of $16,200 vs. $7,200 for both opponents. Given her lead and the position she had already established in the wild card chase if she were to lose, $5,000 might have been more risk than Meggie needed to take here.)

FJ – 20th CENTURY METAPHORS – If it had physically existed, it would have stretched some 500 miles from the Baltic Sea to the Adriatic Sea

Everyone was correct on FJ. Meggie played for the win, adding $5,201 to advance with $21,601. Katie doubled up to $18,400 and Sam improved by $5,602 to $16,402, so it’s very possible that all three players in this game will make it to the next round.

Musical miscues: In “Song Sung Blue”, no one knew the hitmakers behind 1986’s “True Blue” (Madonna) or who in 1984 “just met a girl named Blue Jean” (David Bowie).

​Correct Qs:

DD1 – What is yen?

DD2 – What is Baffin Island?

DD3 – Who is Falstaff?

FJ – What is the Iron Curtain?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...