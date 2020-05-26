Musicals Thread (Open)

Welcome! The purpose of this thread is to talk about all things related to the wonderful world of musical theatre. I post a thread with a topic/question for everyone to respond to, but you are always more than welcome to discuss other topics! This is also a great place to mention any new musicals you’ve discovered and/or general recommendations for other musical fans. Heard any good shows lately? Have any theatre news to share? Tell us about it!

I’ve been having a difficult time coming up with topics/questions lately, but I wanted to post this today to give people a space to share any and all theatre news with everyone. Seen any good videos or recordings of performances lately? Discovered a new favorite cast recording? What are you listening to these days to give you a little boost?

I’ll just leave this video of “Dust and Ashes” here because why not? It’s not new, and I’ve probably shared it here before, but this musical always makes me feel hopeful.

