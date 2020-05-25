Shoeless Trivia: Military History

For Memorial Day.
- The cartoon map below references a plan to blockade the Confederacy during the American Civil War. By what specific serpentine name did this plan come to be known?
- The Canadian equivalent of the Grammy awards and the D-Day beach captured (primarily) by the Canadian force share what name?
- The famed St. Crispin’s day speech from Henry V is set on the eve of what real battle of the Hundred Years War?
- A miscommunication was responsible for what disastrous military action during the Battle of Balaclava? The bravery and sacrifice of the men who participated was honored in verse just six weeks later.
- “The Star Spangled Banner” was inspired by the defense of what American military installation?
Answers
- Anaconda Plan
- Juno
- Battle of Agincourt
- Charge of the Light Brigade
- Fort McHenry
[collapse]