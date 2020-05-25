Games

Shoeless Trivia: Military History

For Memorial Day.

  1. The cartoon map below references a plan to blockade the Confederacy during the American Civil War. By what specific serpentine name did this plan come to be known?strivia181_1
  2. The Canadian equivalent of the Grammy awards and the D-Day beach captured (primarily) by the Canadian force share what name?
  3. The famed St. Crispin’s day speech from Henry V is set on the eve of what real battle of the Hundred Years War?
  4. A miscommunication was responsible for what disastrous military action during the Battle of Balaclava? The bravery and sacrifice of the men who participated was honored in verse just six weeks later.
  5. “The Star Spangled Banner” was inspired by the defense of what American military installation?
Answers

  1. Anaconda Plan
  2. Juno
  3. Battle of Agincourt
  4. Charge of the Light Brigade
  5. Fort McHenry

