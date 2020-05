It just wouldn’t stay dead. The Avocado’s Favorite Zombie Movie is Dawn of the Dead (1978).



The second installment in George A. Romero’s “Dead” series upped the stakes and only improved upon his modern zombie experience. Romero maintained his ability to entangle social commentary into this film and tackle America’s consumer culture.

So celebrate by watching Dawn of the Dead (1978) but just don’t expect to get any sleep tonight.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...