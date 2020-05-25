Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 2 (Part 14 of 16)

It’s round 2 of the playoffs! 512 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Tuesday, May 26th at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

Super Mario RPG
Beware the Forest Mushrooms
 7 3 Unreal Gold Interlude II
Jet Grind Radio Rock It On 4 4 Sonic 3D Blast (Genesis)
Diamond Dust Zone (Act 1)
Kirby’s Dream Land 3 Ripple Field 3 6 4 Bomberman Hero Redial
Command & Conquer Tiberian Sun Mutants 4 5 PaRappa the Rapper
Live Rap With Mc. King Kong Mushi
Final Fantasy VIII Force Your Way 10 1 Xenogears Knight of Fire
Pokemon Red / Blue
Wild Pokemon Battle
 6 5 Final Fantasy VII The Flow Of Life
Final Fantasy IX You’re Not Alone 7 3 Koudelka Requiem
Super Mario RPG
Grandpa and the Delightful Tadpoles
 5 5 Dark Cloud (JPN) Main Theme
Final Fantasy VIII
Maybe I’m A Lion
 8 1 Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure
Amphibian Paradise
Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
Spoon Jam 2 M.D. (MoonDisc Version)
 1 6 Star Ocean: The Second Story Feel Refreshed
PaRappa the Rapper Bathroom Rap 10 1 Pokemon Red/Blue
Pokemon Mansion
Wild Arms
To a New Journey
 4 6 Chrono Cross Fort Dragonia
Super Mario RPG
Still, The Road Is Full Of Dangers
 6 5 Einhander Factory
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Ganon’s Tower 8 4 Soul Edge Kkaduri
Final Fantasy Tactics
Unavoidable Battle
 3 5 Rockman & Forte Tengu Man
Chrono Cross
Life ~ Faraway Promise
 6 4 Xenogears Awakening

…Jet Grind Radio – Rock It On beats Sonic 3D Blast (Genesis) – Diamond Dust Zone (Act 1) and Super Mario RPG – Grandpa and the Delightful Tadpoles beats Dark Cloud (JPN) – Main Theme