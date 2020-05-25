Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 2 (Part 14 of 16)

It’s round 2 of the playoffs! 512 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
Spoiler
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Tuesday, May 26th at 9:00am Pacific
Previous Round’s Results:
|Super Mario RPG
|
Beware the Forest Mushrooms
|7
|3
|Unreal Gold
|Interlude II
|Jet Grind Radio
|Rock It On
|4
|4
|Sonic 3D Blast (Genesis)
|
Diamond Dust Zone (Act 1)
|Kirby’s Dream Land 3
|Ripple Field 3
|6
|4
|Bomberman Hero
|Redial
|Command & Conquer Tiberian Sun
|Mutants
|4
|5
|PaRappa the Rapper
|
Live Rap With Mc. King Kong Mushi
|Final Fantasy VIII
|Force Your Way
|10
|1
|Xenogears
|Knight of Fire
|Pokemon Red / Blue
|
Wild Pokemon Battle
|6
|5
|Final Fantasy VII
|The Flow Of Life
|Final Fantasy IX
|You’re Not Alone
|7
|3
|Koudelka
|Requiem
|Super Mario RPG
|
Grandpa and the Delightful Tadpoles
|5
|5
|Dark Cloud (JPN)
|Main Theme
|Final Fantasy VIII
|
Maybe I’m A Lion
|8
|1
|Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure
|
Amphibian Paradise
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|
Spoon Jam 2 M.D. (MoonDisc Version)
|1
|6
|Star Ocean: The Second Story
|Feel Refreshed
|PaRappa the Rapper
|Bathroom Rap
|10
|1
|Pokemon Red/Blue
|
Pokemon Mansion
|Wild Arms
|
To a New Journey
|4
|6
|Chrono Cross
|Fort Dragonia
|Super Mario RPG
|
Still, The Road Is Full Of Dangers
|6
|5
|Einhander
|Factory
|The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
|Ganon’s Tower
|8
|4
|Soul Edge
|Kkaduri
|Final Fantasy Tactics
|
Unavoidable Battle
|3
|5
|Rockman & Forte
|Tengu Man
|Chrono Cross
|
Life ~ Faraway Promise
|6
|4
|Xenogears
|Awakening
