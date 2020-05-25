Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 2 (Part 14 of 16)

It’s round 2 of the playoffs! 512 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!



PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Tuesday, May 26th at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

Super Mario RPG Beware the Forest Mushrooms 7 3 Unreal Gold Interlude II Jet Grind Radio Rock It On 4 4 Sonic 3D Blast (Genesis) Diamond Dust Zone (Act 1) Kirby’s Dream Land 3 Ripple Field 3 6 4 Bomberman Hero Redial Command & Conquer Tiberian Sun Mutants 4 5 PaRappa the Rapper Live Rap With Mc. King Kong Mushi Final Fantasy VIII Force Your Way 10 1 Xenogears Knight of Fire Pokemon Red / Blue Wild Pokemon Battle 6 5 Final Fantasy VII The Flow Of Life Final Fantasy IX You’re Not Alone 7 3 Koudelka Requiem Super Mario RPG Grandpa and the Delightful Tadpoles 5 5 Dark Cloud (JPN) Main Theme Final Fantasy VIII Maybe I’m A Lion 8 1 Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure Amphibian Paradise Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Spoon Jam 2 M.D. (MoonDisc Version) 1 6 Star Ocean: The Second Story Feel Refreshed PaRappa the Rapper Bathroom Rap 10 1 Pokemon Red/Blue Pokemon Mansion Wild Arms To a New Journey 4 6 Chrono Cross Fort Dragonia Super Mario RPG Still, The Road Is Full Of Dangers 6 5 Einhander Factory The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Ganon’s Tower 8 4 Soul Edge Kkaduri Final Fantasy Tactics Unavoidable Battle 3 5 Rockman & Forte Tengu Man Chrono Cross Life ~ Faraway Promise 6 4 Xenogears Awakening

I guess you could call me a hippie, because I make ties die!

…Jet Grind Radio – Rock It On beats Sonic 3D Blast (Genesis) – Diamond Dust Zone (Act 1) and Super Mario RPG – Grandpa and the Delightful Tadpoles beats Dark Cloud (JPN) – Main Theme

