Jeopardy! recap for Mon., May 25 – Teachers Tournament day one

Here are today’s contestants as we begin the Teacher’s Tournament, recorded in February of 2020:

Ivory, high school social studies from Mississippi, falls down in class;

Peter, 7th grade English from New York, was inspired to teach by his father; and

Amanda, 7th grade science from Florida, met Dr. Jane Goodall, “stand-up ape comic”.

Amanda mostly controlled the action in DJ and despite missing DD2, carried the lead into FJ with $15,600 vs. $11,000 for Peter. Ivory went all-in on DD3 with just one other clue remaining, missed and finished at $0.

DD1, $1,000 – SAYETH THE BIBLE – In Exodus, “It is the sacrifice of the Lord’s” this “when he smote the Egyptians, and delivered our houses” (Ivory bet $3,400 on a true DD and fell back to $0.)

DD2, $1,200 – “C” IN SCIENCE – This element, atomic number 27, is used to make blue pigment for pottery & glass (Amanda lost $2,000 from her score of $10,800 vs. $7,000 for Peter.)

DD3, $1.600 – RECENT BESTSELLERS – Donna Tartt wrote “The Goldfinch”; Kristin Hannah wrote this bestseller that also has an avian title (Ivory lost $4,400 on a true DD.)

FJ – U.S. GEOGRAPHY – Touching Canada at a boundary county, the northern part of this state’s panhandle has been referred to as “the chimney”

Only Amanda was correct on FJ, adding $2,000 to advance with $17,600. Peter lost $4,601 to kick off the wild card chase at $6,399.

​Judging the judges: For a clue about football’s Archie Manning, they wouldn’t accept just the last name, even though the category was “The Archies”.

The ratings game: Alex recorded a voiceover for the opening sequence reassuring us that this was an “all new” episode, and at various points the words “This in a new Jeopardy!” appeared on-screen. This is likely because the show took a significant ratings drop during its recent two weeks of reruns.

Correct Qs:

DD1 – What is Passover?

DD2 – What is cobalt?

DD3 – What is “The Nightingale”?

FJ – What is Idaho?

