Jeopardy! recap for Tue., May 19

Introducing today’s contestants:

Jackie, a consultant-figure skating analyst from New York, is “the most trusted name in figure skating news”;

Tiffany, a consulting pharmacist from Kentucky, is a Packers shareholder; and

Ben, a television director from Michigan, wants to attend the last night of the Proms in London. Ben is a one-day champ with winnings of $18,800.

Ben found both DDs in DJ late in the round and protected his runaway into FJ with $20,400 vs. $7,000 for Jackie and $4,800 for Tiffany.

DD1, $600 – STILL STANDING IN EUROPE – Built in the 9th century, the castle named for this European capital looks out upon the Vltava River (Jackie doubled up to $3,200 to take the lead.)

DD2, $1,200 – GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK – It became Etta James’ signature song & Beyoncé sang it at an inaugural ball for President Obama (Ben won $2,200 from his score of $19,200 vs. $7,000 for Jackie.)

DD3, $1.200 – THE LORD DEALS WITH THEE, BIBLICALLY – “And God blessed” this man “and his sons, and said unto them, be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the Earth” (On the very next clue from the previous DD, Ben lost $1,000 from his total of $21,200.)

FJ – ADVENTURE NOVELS – In this novel the surname of a pastor, his wife & four sons is not given in the text; the title was meant to evoke a 1719 novel

Everyone was incorrect on FJ, with Ben dropping $1,042 to win with $19,358 for a two-day total of $38,158.

Clue selection strategy: With both DDs remaining in DJ and only eight clues left on the board, Ben and Jackie went to the lone $400 and $800 clues before choosing from the higher values.

​Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew Bruce Wayne’s female replacement on a CW show is “Batwoman”.

That’s before our time: The lyrics “Birds do it, bees do it” didn’t lead the players to “Let’s Fall in Love”, nor did “It’s only” this item “sailing over a cardboard sea” get them to “Paper Moon”.

DD1 – What is Prague?

DD2 – What is “At Last”?

DD3 – Who is Noah?

FJ – What is “Swiss Family Robinson”?

