Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 2 (Part 10 of 16)

It’s round 2 of the playoffs! 512 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Wednesday, May 20th at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

Chrono Cross Another Termina 12 4 Silent Hill
Esperándote (“Waiting for You”)
Final Fantasy VII
You Can Hear The Cry Of The Planet
 10 4 The Sims Buy Mode 4
Chrono Cross Home Guldove 11 4 Final Fantasy Tactics Anxiety
Xenogears
Shevat- The Wind is Calling
 9 3 Wipeout 3 Xpander
Living Books (series) Credits Song 4 9 Suikoden II The Chase
The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Staff Roll 7 8 Tactics Ogre (PSX) Opening
Chrono Cross
Star-Stealing Girl
 8 7 Wipeout 3
Know Where to Run
Outlaws The Sawmill 9 7 Super Mario RPG
Hello Happy Kingdom
Chrono Cross
Dream of the Shore Bordering Another World
 11 4 Alundra
The Village of Inoa
Final Fantasy VII Victory Fanfare 6 9 Valkyrie Profile
Mission to the Deep Space
Pokemon Pinball
Catch’em/Evolution (Blue Field)
 5 10 Omikron: The Nomad Soul
New Angels of Promise (Omikron Version)
Super Mario RPG
Super Pipe House
 4 11 Final Fantasy Tactics Staff Credits
Final Fantasy Tactics
Battle on the Bridge
 4 10 Deus Ex UNATCO
Guilty Gear
Holy Orders (Be Just or Be Dead)
 6 8 Brave Fencer Musashi Corona Jumper
Chrono Cross
Home Time’s Grasslands
 9 5 Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold Sakura theme
Marvel vs Capcom 2
Clock Tower Stage
 8 6 Threads of Fate
Theme of Dew Prism

Pokemon Pinball is now completely eliminated, part of what’s shaping up to be an absolutely awful round for Game Boy games. I guess we’re too late for such a tinny sound chip to hold much appeal, eh?