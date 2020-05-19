Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 2 (Part 10 of 16)

It’s round 2 of the playoffs! 512 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!



PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Wednesday, May 20th at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

Chrono Cross Another Termina 12 4 Silent Hill Esperándote (“Waiting for You”) Final Fantasy VII You Can Hear The Cry Of The Planet 10 4 The Sims Buy Mode 4 Chrono Cross Home Guldove 11 4 Final Fantasy Tactics Anxiety Xenogears Shevat- The Wind is Calling 9 3 Wipeout 3 Xpander Living Books (series) Credits Song 4 9 Suikoden II The Chase The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Staff Roll 7 8 Tactics Ogre (PSX) Opening Chrono Cross Star-Stealing Girl 8 7 Wipeout 3 Know Where to Run Outlaws The Sawmill 9 7 Super Mario RPG Hello Happy Kingdom Chrono Cross Dream of the Shore Bordering Another World 11 4 Alundra The Village of Inoa Final Fantasy VII Victory Fanfare 6 9 Valkyrie Profile Mission to the Deep Space Pokemon Pinball Catch’em/Evolution (Blue Field) 5 10 Omikron: The Nomad Soul New Angels of Promise (Omikron Version) Super Mario RPG Super Pipe House 4 11 Final Fantasy Tactics Staff Credits Final Fantasy Tactics Battle on the Bridge 4 10 Deus Ex UNATCO Guilty Gear Holy Orders (Be Just or Be Dead) 6 8 Brave Fencer Musashi Corona Jumper Chrono Cross Home Time’s Grasslands 9 5 Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold Sakura theme Marvel vs Capcom 2 Clock Tower Stage 8 6 Threads of Fate Theme of Dew Prism

Pokemon Pinball is now completely eliminated, part of what’s shaping up to be an absolutely awful round for Game Boy games. I guess we’re too late for such a tinny sound chip to hold much appeal, eh?

