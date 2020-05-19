Weekly LGBT Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

So this week we are looking at Anohni and Downtown Boys.

First, Anohni, a trans woman that was formerly the lead of Anthony and the Johnsons. Her first solo project went by the name Hopelessness and rarely has an album name been so fitting. With topics ranging from drone bombing, climate change, the surveillance state and more, its unlikely one will be feeling happy

ANOHNI – Drone Bomb Me

Next is Downtown Boys, a punk band based in Rhode Island with their press release making the message clear that they fight the prison-industrial complex, racism, queerphobia, capitalism, fascism, boredom, and all things people use to try to close our minds, eyes and hearts.

Downtown Boys- A Wall

Optional topic: So what do you think of non-LGBTQ+ people being in LGBTQ+ spaces, like in gay bars as an example?

-Hound

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...