Today is David Boreanaz’s birthday. He starred as Seeley Booth on Bones. I had trouble deciding between Bones and Angel to highlight, but decided to go with the series that aired the longest. Bones was on from 2005-2017.

Boreanaz is known as one of the most consistent television actors because he’s gone almost straight from one series to another consistently since 1997. Buffy, Angel, Bones and currently he’s on Seal Team.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Hope everyone is safe and doing well!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...