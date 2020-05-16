America’s Dad. Hanks: The Nominations

As suggested by Josh Ortiz, let’s find out which one of the 2 Time Oscar Winner, 5 Time Golden Globe Winner, 6 Time Emmy Winner (but not for Bosum Buddies, alas), and recent COVID 19 Survivor Tom Hanks movies we love the most.

I didn’t get to meet him personally, but I did get to visit the set of his directorial debut, That Thing You Do!, was filming at a theater in Downtown Los Angeles. My best friend was an extra as one other competing bands in an early scene of the movie. I got to stand by as Future Familiar Faces Liv Tyler, Ethan Embry, Steve Zahn, Tom Everett Scott, and Jonathan Schaech walked out the door. Hollywood memories.

I can see this going any number of ways, and unlike the recent Schwarzenegger tournament, we could see big losses even in the early rounds. He is equally adept at comedy and drama, and, as noted by Josh, has a long and varied filmography.

What will be the Top 64? Let’s find out!

