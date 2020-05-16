Werewolf 123 : Five Night at Fitness 2: Sister Location Day Two

This was no place for a teddy bear. I mean, sure there were animatronic nightmarish bears all over the place, but that was beside the point. Ugh, so sleepy. Why do we have to even “work” anyway? Time to rest my eyes and…

SCREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEECH

GRUMPRORO has died. She was VANILLA TOWN

A good dog knows what it needs to do. That is to simply: be good. And this dog was no exception. Like all good dogs, this one patrolled the halls at night. Dutifully guarding the sacred pizzas in the kitchen. Wait. What was that noise?

SCREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEECH

JAKE has died. She was VANILLA TOWN

Tufts of rotting fur filled the air vents. This path led to them. It had to. The man, or what was left of him, was still trapped in the prison of his own design. But, he would have his revenge. He could rebuild them.

Piece

by

Piece

When he exited the vent, he was accosted by the most curious looking doll…

“UH OH HOW UNFORTUNATE

UH OH HOW UNFORTUNATE

I KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LIKE TO FIGHT

SO I’LL ADD A NEW PROBLEM TO YOUR NIGHT!”

What on earth…

SCREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEECH

LINDSAY has died. She was SPRINGTRAP (JAILER)

What a great night! The night crew had found a hostile animatronic, and nobody died! Nobody told them this job would be so easy. Unfortunately, nobody told them it would be hard, either.

As the crew arrived for yet another night shift, they noticed that the animatronic freddy was removed and a note from the “janitors” thanking them for “cleanup”. There was, once more, a voicemail on the answering machine.

FACTIONS FAZBEAR ENTERTAINMENT™ SECURITY GUARD (TOWN) 16 Players will have the honor and privilege of becoming an integral gear in the machine that is Freddy Fazbear’s Fitness™. Their goal is to help eliminate any potential threat to the franchise by collectively voting for the controlled shocking of one person per night. If investigated, their role will be revealed as “TOWN” ANIMATRONICS (Wolves) The wolves consist of 4 Animatronics. Little is known about their identities or motives…or how they’ve managed to infiltrate Freddy Fazbear’s Fitness™. What is known, is they pose a threat to the honest employees and must be defeated for a town victory. The wolves will share a QT, but each night a different wolf gets to determine who they kill. Their kill confirmation will be sent to me from their individual QT’s. In the event a wolf dies, the next wolf in line gets to choose their target. Each wolf get’s one kill per night with the exception of Funtime Freddy. The Wolves win if their numbers are equal to town’s. If investigated, their role will be revealed as “WOLF” Night 1: Funtime Chica-One Kill Night 2: Ballora-One Kill Night 3: Funtime Freddy-GO GET ‘EM!: Two Kills. If the Maintenance Official is killed, they revert to one kill. Night 4: Circus Baby-One Kill Night 5: ████████-One Kill FUNTIME FOXY (SK) Ever since they bought Funtime Chica; no one wanted to play with Foxy. No one wanted to hear her songs. A performance was demanded of him, and it delivers. Funtime Foxy is given one kill per night. If investigated, their role will be revealed as “???” SPRINGTRAP: (JAILER) SPRINGTRAP is a jailer with a special possible win condition. Due to mysterious and nefarious reasons, The jailer wishes to personally destroy the Animatronics without any interference. They may jail one person per night to prevent that person from being nightkilled. This also blocks that person’s night action if they have any. The jailer may not jail the same person on consecutive nights, and they may also not jail themselves. If the jailer is still alive during normal wolf win conditions, the wolves lose. If investigated, their role will be revealed as “TOWN” FAZBEAR ENTERTAINMENT MAINTENANCE OFFICIAL™ (INVESTIGATOR) The Maintenance Official is sent to investigate rumors that another “’87 Incident” may be upcoming. The identity of this official is to remain classified as to not startle employees. Once per night the Maintenance Official may investigate one player. With the exception of GO GET’ EM nights where they get two investigations. If Funtime Freddy is eliminated, the Investigator resumes their normal once per night investigations. If investigated, their role will be revealed as “TOWN” DEE DEE (WILDCARD) The Wildcard is a one time role and may be activated upon the player’s discretion. Once activated, a single player chosen completely at random will die either at twilight or during the night. Including possibly, themself. [collapse]

PLAYERS 1. Captain Video 2. Tobias Morpheus 3. Jude 4. Indy 5. Goat 6. May 7. Corporal Hicks 8. Side Character 9. Raven and Rose 10. Cop on the Edge-Ish 11. Hoho 12. Hayes 13. malthusc 14. Lindsay 15. Snugs 16. MSD 17. DW 18. Sic 19. April 20. Grump 21. Owen 22. Spooky 23. Jake 24. Gramps 25. Nate [collapse]

RULES No quoting from QT’s. A tie at twilight results in RNG kill. No game talk after Twilight plz. Please be respectful of your fellow players and their playstyles. Attack arguments, not people. Please keep conversations out of the vote thread. I know this isn’t normally a rule but it will make my life much easier. Thank you, and remember to smile; you are the face of Freddy Fazbear’s Fitness™. [collapse]

Twilight will be Monday, May 18th at 8PM EST. Thank you, and remember to smile; you are the face of Freddy Fazbear’s Fitness™!

