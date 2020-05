In the 1995 cyberpunk film “classic” Johnny Mnemonic, punk rock legend (and man with the most hardcore neck in the scene) Henry Rollins played a doctor. Named Spider.

Doctor Spider.

He mostly delivered his lines the same way he barked out lyrics in his songs, directly into the face of the human Zen that is Keanu Reeves.

Just remember that this was a thing that happened.

I’ve got nothing better to do than pretend I’m a doctor and scream at poor Keanu.

