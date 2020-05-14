Shoeless Trivia: Mythology

A trivia classic. I’ve had myth questions before but I’ve never done a whole round.
- The summer home and studio of Frank Lloyd Wright was named for what probably historical bard who became a legendary figure in Welsh mythology?
- Which Norse god has senses so keen he can hear wool grow on a sheep?
- According to legend, the attic of this Prague landmark contains what?
- What name is given to small solidified droplets of lava? The name implies that the droplet are the product of a lachrymose goddess.
- What future Gorgon slayer was the child of Zeus and the imprisoned princess Danaë?
Answers
- Taliesin
- Heimdall
- a golem (Golem of Prague)
- Pele’s tears
- Perseus
[collapse]