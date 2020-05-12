Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 2 (Part 5 of 16)

It’s round 2 of the playoffs! 512 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!



PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Wednesday, May 13th at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

Chrono Cross Scars of Time 12 2 Parasite Eve Missing Perspective Kirby Super Star Cocoa Cave 7 6 Persona 2: Eternal Punishment Map 1 Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards Rock Star 6 8 Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards Pop Star Wild Arms 2 Resistance Line (Instrumental) 8 2 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure V.I.P. Room – Ambient – Children Of Poseidon (MoonDisc Version) Final Fantasy VII Shinra Theme 8 4 Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Door to the Heavens Chrono Cross Dead Sea – Tower of Geddon 11 3 Final Fantasy VII Reunion Final Fantasy IX The Place I’ll Return To Someday 10 3 Star Ocean What Should Be Final Fantasy IX Loss of Me 14 1 Diddy Kong Racing Wizpig Race Final Fantasy VII JENOVA 13 3 Marvel vs Capcom Roll’s Theme Banjo-Kazooie Bubblegloop Swamp 6 6 Donkey Kong 64 Angry Aztec Brave Fencer Musashi Twin Mountain 9 5 Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards Ripple Star Valkyrie Profile The ‘Unfinished Battle With God’ Syndrome 4 7 Phantasy Star Online (JPN) Pioneer 2 Chrono Cross Chronomantique 11 3 Xenogears Steel Giant Starcraft Terran Theme 3 4 9 Skullmonkeys Little Bonus Room Final Fantasy Tactics Tutorial 7 6 Sonic Adventure Red Hot Skull…for Red Mountain Super Smash Bros. Yoshi’s Island 11 4 Pokemon Silver/Gold Vs Champion

Our tie this time is Kirkhope against Kirkhope, with Banjo-Kazooie’s Bubblegloop Swamp locked in combat with Donkey Kong 64’s Angry Aztec. As with basically any comparison between these two games, Banjo-Kazooie has the same goals but does them better, so Bubblegloop Swamp moves on.

