Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 2 (Part 5 of 16)

It’s round 2 of the playoffs! 512 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Previous Round’s Results:

Chrono Cross Scars of Time 12 2 Parasite Eve
Missing Perspective
Kirby Super Star Cocoa Cave 7 6 Persona 2: Eternal Punishment Map 1
Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards Rock Star 6 8 Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards Pop Star
Wild Arms 2
Resistance Line (Instrumental)
 8 2 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
V.I.P. Room – Ambient – Children Of Poseidon (MoonDisc Version)
Final Fantasy VII Shinra Theme 8 4 Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
Door to the Heavens
Chrono Cross
Dead Sea – Tower of Geddon
 11 3 Final Fantasy VII Reunion
Final Fantasy IX
The Place I’ll Return To Someday
 10 3 Star Ocean What Should Be
Final Fantasy IX Loss of Me 14 1 Diddy Kong Racing Wizpig Race
Final Fantasy VII JENOVA 13 3 Marvel vs Capcom Roll’s Theme
Banjo-Kazooie
Bubblegloop Swamp
 6 6 Donkey Kong 64 Angry Aztec
Brave Fencer Musashi Twin Mountain 9 5 Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards Ripple Star
Valkyrie Profile
The ‘Unfinished Battle With God’ Syndrome
 4 7 Phantasy Star Online (JPN) Pioneer 2
Chrono Cross Chronomantique 11 3 Xenogears Steel Giant
Starcraft Terran Theme 3 4 9 Skullmonkeys
Little Bonus Room
Final Fantasy Tactics Tutorial 7 6 Sonic Adventure
Red Hot Skull…for Red Mountain
Super Smash Bros. Yoshi’s Island 11 4 Pokemon Silver/Gold Vs Champion

Our tie this time is Kirkhope against Kirkhope, with Banjo-Kazooie’s Bubblegloop Swamp locked in combat with Donkey Kong 64’s Angry Aztec. As with basically any comparison between these two games, Banjo-Kazooie has the same goals but does them better, so Bubblegloop Swamp moves on.

 