Shoeless Trivia: Monuments

- In what national capital is the Arch of Triumph seen below located? Hint: Not Paris.
- A U.S. National Monument located in Marin County, California is named for what naturalist?
- The Eiffel Tower held the title of tallest man-made structure from 1889 to 1930. Name the structure that held that record either immediately before or immediately after the Eiffel Tower.
- Nelson’s Column in London is decorated with four bronze relief panels, each commemorating a famous naval battle. Three of these are the Battle of Cape St. Vincent, the Battle of the Nile, and the Battle of Copenhagen. What is the fourth?
- What is the first U.S. National Monument dedicated to LGBT rights and history?
Answers
- Pyongyang
- John Muir
- Washington Monument (before), Chrysler Building (after)
- Battle of Trafalgar
- Stonewall National Monument (Stonewall Inn)
