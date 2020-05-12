Games

Shoeless Trivia: Monuments

And not just to my ego.

  1. In what national capital is the Arch of Triumph seen below located? Hint: Not Paris.strivia177_1
  2. A U.S. National Monument located in Marin County, California is named for what naturalist?
  3. The Eiffel Tower held the title of tallest man-made structure from 1889 to 1930. Name the structure that held that record either immediately before or immediately after the Eiffel Tower.
  4. Nelson’s Column in London is decorated with four bronze relief panels, each commemorating a famous naval battle. Three of these are the Battle of Cape St. Vincent, the Battle of the Nile, and the Battle of Copenhagen. What is the fourth?
  5. What is the first U.S. National Monument dedicated to LGBT rights and history?
Answers

  1. Pyongyang
  2. John Muir
  3. Washington Monument (before), Chrysler Building (after)
  4. Battle of Trafalgar
  5. Stonewall National Monument (Stonewall Inn)

[collapse]