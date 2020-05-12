Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (5/12)

Welcome to the weekly movie thread, where we discuss all sorts of movies! Movies on streaming, movies on physical media, but not movies in theater right now. Still, it’s important to chill out in front the warm glow of the screen from time to time to get your mind off the isolation. You don’t want to start imagining secrets that lie behind the walls. After all, all work and no play makes Jack do something something.

This month we celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Shining! It’s a fell good movie about how long periods of isolation can lead you to having a closer relationship with your son.

Stanley Kubrick has a pretty great track record, but few of his filmography have had the following of The Shining. Maybe A Clockwork Orange. And you kinda don’t want to meet those rabid fans.

Though maybe you don’t want to meet those The Shining fans either, especially after watching the 2012 documentary about crazy Shining fan theories called Room 237. Is it about the cultural assimilation of Native Americans? Or was this Kubrick’s confession about helping to fake a moon landing?

Or… is there a secret minotaur in that poster?

We’re through the looking glass, people.



The Shining isn’t they only film that’s been mulled over, as the IMDb trivia pages and countless college dorm room chats can attest. There are tons of variations of “it was all a dream” out there. Was Tom Cruise envisioning the entire ending of Minority Report in his head? There’s endless speculation over whether Leonardo DiCaprio made it out in Inception.

Then there the related one over whether a character was real or not. Was Ferris Bueller just a figment of Cameron’s imagination? Did Marlin create Nemo as a coping mechanism to deal with the loss of his family?

Pictured here: maybe only one real person.

From the constantly teased idea of James Bond being a code name to Pixar existing in one shared universe, fan theories about film abound… and perhaps have grown exponentially thanks to the internet. A lot are annoying and unimaginative, but sometimes you’ll come across the one that makes you think.



Today’s prompt: What is your favorite crazy fan theory?

Avocado Film Reviews:

