The Day Thread Has a Philadelphia Story

Today would’ve been Katharine Hepburn’s 113th birthday. With a career spanning for six decades, Katharine Hepburn is one of the few stars from the Golden Age that still has success on the latter half of the 20th Century. With 4 Oscar wins, Hepburn is the most awarded actress in Oscar history.

Her list of great films on her resume include A Bill of Divorcement, Little Women, Morning Glory, Mary of Scotland, Stage Door, Holiday, Bringing Up Baby, The Philadelphia Story, Woman of the Year, The Sea of Grass, Adam’s Rib, The African Queen, The Rainmaker, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, The Lion in Winter, A Golden Pond, and more.











Hepburn and Ginger Rodgers in Stage Door

Hepburn and Henry Fonda in On Golden Pond

Hepburn, with Cary Grant and Jimmy Stewart in The Philadelphia Story

Hepburn and Cary Grant in Bringing Up Baby

Katharine Hepburn and longtime romantic partner Spencer Tracy in Woman of the Year

