Avocado Sight & Sound: Quarantine Edition results

The best movies according to us

1. Casablanca directed by Michael Curtiz (1942) with 17 mentions

2 (tie). Alien directed by Ridley Scott (1979) with 14 mentions

2 (tie). Pulp Fiction directed by Quentin Tarantino (1994) with 14 mentions

4 (tie). 2001: A Space Odyssey directed by Stanley Kubrick (1968) with 12 mentions

4 (tie). Goodfellas directed by Martin Scorsese (1990) with 12 mentions

4 (tie) Mad Max: Fury Road directed by George Miller (2015) with 12 mentions

7 (tie). Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind directed by Michel Gondry (2004) with 11 mentions

7 (tie). Mulholland Drive directed by David Lynch (2001) with 11 mentions

7 (tie). Singin’ in the Rain directed by Stanley Donen & Gene Kelly (1952) with 11 mentions

7 (tie). Star Wars directed by George Lucas (1977) with 11 mentions

11 (tie). Children of Men directed by Alfonso Cuaron (2006) with 10 mentions

11 (tie). Citizen Kane directed by Orson Welles (1941) with 10 mentions

11 (tie). The Godfather directed by Francis Ford Coppola (1972) with 10 mentions

11 (tie). The Lord of the Rings directed by Peter Jackson (2001-2003) with 10 mentions

11 (tie). The Princess Bride directed by Rob Reiner (1987) with 10 mentions

11 (tie). Raiders of the Lost Ark directed by Steven Spielberg (1981) with 10 mentions

11 (tie). The Third Man directed by Carol Reed (1949) with 10 mentions

18 (tie). The Big Lebowski directed by Joel Coen & Ethan Coen (1998) with 8 mentions

18 (tie). Do the Right Thing directed by Spike Lee (1989) with 8 mentions

18 (tie). The Empire Strikes Back directed by Irvin Kershner (1980) with 8 mentions

18 (tie). Fargo directed by Joel Coen & Ethan Coen (1996) with 8 mentions

18 (tie). Hot Fuzz directed by Edgar Wright (2007) with 8 mentions

18 (tie). Jurassic Park directed by Steven Spielberg (1993) with 8 mentions

18 (tie). Spirited Away directed by Hayao Miyazaki (2001) with 8 mentions

18 (tie). The Thing directed by John Carpenter (1982) with 8 mentions

26 (tie). Aliens directed by James Cameron (1986) with 7 mentions

26 (tie). Back to the Future directed by Robert Zemeckis (1985) with 7 mentions

26 (tie). Die Hard directed by John McTiernan (1988) with 7 mentions

26 (tie). Lawrence of Arabia directed by David Lean (1962) with 7 mentions

26 (tie). Monty Python and the Holy Grail directed by Terry Gilliam & Terry Jones (1975) with 7 mentions

26 (tie). Who Framed Roger Rabbit directed by Robert Zemeckis (1988) with 7 mentions

32 (tie). Beauty and the Beast directed by Gary Trousdale & Kirk Wise (1991) with 6 mentions

32 (tie). Blade Runner directed by Ridley Scott (1982) with 6 mentions

32 (tie). Dr. Strangelove, or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb directed by Stanley Kubrick (1964) with 6 mentions

32 (tie). Heat directed by Michael Mann (1995) with 6 mentions

32 (tie). Jaws directed by Steven Spielberg (1975) with 6 mentions

32 (tie). Ran directed by Akira Kurosawa (1985) with 6 mentions

32 (tie). RoboCop directed by Paul Verhoeven (1987) with 6 mentions

39 (tie). Apocalypse Now directed by Francis Ford Coppola (1979) with 5 mentions

39 (tie). Barry Lyndon directed by Stanley Kubrick (1975) with 5 mentions

39 (tie) The Battle of Algiers directed by Gillo Pontecorvo (1966) with 5 mentions

39 (tie). Moonlight directed by Barry Jenkins (2016) with 5 mentions

39 (tie). Princess Mononoke directed by Hayao Miyazaki (1997) with 5 mentions

39 (tie). The Shining directed by Stanley Kubrick (1980) with 5 mentions

39 (tie). Stalker directed by Andrei Tarkovsky (1979) with 5 mentions

39 (tie). Taxi Driver directed by Martin Scorsese (1976) with 5 mentions

39 (tie). Terminator 2: Judgment Day directed by James Cameron (1991) with 5 mentions

39 (tie). The Wizard of Oz directed by Victor Fleming (and a bunch of other people) (1939) with 5 mentions