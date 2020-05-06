Movies

Avocado Sight & Sound: Quarantine Edition results

The votes have been counted and it’s time to declare what we think the best movies ever are for this year.

The best movies according to us

1. Casablanca directed by Michael Curtiz (1942) with 17 mentions

2 (tie). Alien directed by Ridley Scott (1979) with 14 mentions

2 (tie). Pulp Fiction directed by Quentin Tarantino (1994) with 14 mentions

4 (tie). 2001: A Space Odyssey directed by Stanley Kubrick (1968) with 12 mentions

4 (tie). Goodfellas directed by Martin Scorsese (1990) with 12 mentions

4 (tie) Mad Max: Fury Road directed by George Miller (2015) with 12 mentions
7 (tie). Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind directed by Michel Gondry (2004) with 11 mentions
7 (tie). Mulholland Drive directed by David Lynch (2001) with 11 mentions
7 (tie). Singin’ in the Rain directed by Stanley Donen & Gene Kelly (1952) with 11 mentions
7 (tie). Star Wars directed by George Lucas (1977) with 11 mentions
11 (tie). Children of Men directed by Alfonso Cuaron (2006) with 10 mentions
11 (tie). Citizen Kane directed by Orson Welles (1941) with 10 mentions
11 (tie). The Godfather directed by Francis Ford Coppola (1972) with 10 mentions
11 (tie). The Lord of the Rings directed by Peter Jackson (2001-2003) with 10 mentions
11 (tie). The Princess Bride directed by Rob Reiner (1987) with 10 mentions
11 (tie). Raiders of the Lost Ark directed by Steven Spielberg (1981) with 10 mentions
11 (tie). The Third Man directed by Carol Reed (1949) with 10 mentions
18 (tie). The Big Lebowski directed by Joel Coen & Ethan Coen (1998) with 8 mentions
18 (tie). Do the Right Thing directed by Spike Lee (1989) with 8 mentions
18 (tie). The Empire Strikes Back directed by Irvin Kershner (1980) with 8 mentions
18 (tie). Fargo directed by Joel Coen & Ethan Coen (1996) with 8 mentions
18 (tie). Hot Fuzz directed by Edgar Wright (2007) with 8 mentions
18 (tie). Jurassic Park directed by Steven Spielberg (1993) with 8 mentions
18 (tie). Spirited Away directed by Hayao Miyazaki (2001) with 8 mentions
18 (tie). The Thing directed by John Carpenter (1982) with 8 mentions
26 (tie). Aliens directed by James Cameron (1986) with 7 mentions
26 (tie). Back to the Future directed by Robert Zemeckis (1985) with 7 mentions
26 (tie). Die Hard directed by John McTiernan (1988) with 7 mentions
26 (tie). Lawrence of Arabia directed by David Lean (1962) with 7 mentions
26 (tie). Monty Python and the Holy Grail directed by Terry Gilliam & Terry Jones (1975) with 7 mentions
26 (tie). Who Framed Roger Rabbit directed by Robert Zemeckis (1988) with 7 mentions
32 (tie). Beauty and the Beast directed by Gary Trousdale & Kirk Wise (1991) with 6 mentions
32 (tie). Blade Runner directed by Ridley Scott (1982) with 6 mentions
32 (tie). Dr. Strangelove, or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb directed by Stanley Kubrick (1964) with 6 mentions
32 (tie). Heat directed by Michael Mann (1995) with 6 mentions
32 (tie). Jaws directed by Steven Spielberg (1975) with 6 mentions
32 (tie). Ran directed by Akira Kurosawa (1985) with 6 mentions
32 (tie). RoboCop directed by Paul Verhoeven (1987) with 6 mentions
39 (tie). Apocalypse Now directed by Francis Ford Coppola (1979) with 5 mentions
39 (tie). Barry Lyndon directed by Stanley Kubrick (1975) with 5 mentions
39 (tie) The Battle of Algiers directed by Gillo Pontecorvo (1966) with 5 mentions
39 (tie). Moonlight directed by Barry Jenkins (2016) with 5 mentions
39 (tie). Princess Mononoke directed by Hayao Miyazaki (1997) with 5 mentions
39 (tie). The Shining directed by Stanley Kubrick (1980) with 5 mentions
39 (tie). Stalker directed by Andrei Tarkovsky (1979) with 5 mentions
39 (tie). Taxi Driver directed by Martin Scorsese (1976) with 5 mentions
39 (tie). Terminator 2: Judgment Day directed by James Cameron (1991) with 5 mentions
39 (tie). The Wizard of Oz directed by Victor Fleming (and a bunch of other people) (1939) with 5 mentions
The most mentioned directors:
1 (tie). Joel & Ethan Coen with 34 mentions
1 (tie). Steven Spielberg with 34 mentions
3. Stanley Kubrick with 31 mentions
4 (tie). Martin Scorsese with 23 mentions
4 (tie). Quentin Tarantino with 23 mentions
6. Ridley Scott with 22 mentions
7. Hayao Miyazaki with 21 mentions
8 (tie). Francis Ford Coppola with 19 mentions
8 (tie). Robert Zemeckis with 19 mentions
10 (tie). James Cameron with 18 mentions
10 (tie). John Carpenter with 18 mentions
10 (tie). David Lynch with 18 mentions