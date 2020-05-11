The Night Thread Speaks 60-ish Languages

Okay, maybe not the Night Thread, but Harold Williams did. Or rather, he was said to have spoken “more than 58 languages”. I’ll spare you a big wall of text. If you really want, you can read up his bio on Wikipedia. The important thing is that he apparently spoke more languages than I will probably hear in my entire life.

Among others: Coptic, Hittite, Egyptian, Mandarin Chinese, Japanese, Hungarian, Romanian, Zulu, Swahili, Samoan, Tongan, and … oh boy, I’m getting a serious inferiority complex here, so I’ll stop.

Anyway:

Can somebody make a version of that GIF in Hittite or Ancient Egyptian?

