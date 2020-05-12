The Politics Thread Looks Back On May 12th

The weirdness of writing this a week in advance continues to sink in because as I think of what things will be like on the day of its posting, I’m mired in the events of that day itself and what new horrors reveal themselves. So, I take comfort in looking back at this day in history to see what other events, big and small, shaped the world wherein people lived and survived to another day.

In 1215, English barons serve ultimatum on King John which eventually leads to the creation and signing of the Magna Carta

1328 saw the Holy Roman Emperor Louis IV and assembly of priests select Pietro Rainalducc as anti-Pope Nicolaas V

William Wilberforce makes his first major speech on abolition in the UK House of Commons, reasoning the slave trade morally reprehensible and an issue of natural justice in 1789

Manitoba becomes a province of Canada in 1870!

Dateline 1898: Louisiana adopts new constitution with “grandfather clause” designed to eliminate black voters

National Hospital Day 1st observed in the United States in 1921.

In 1928, Benito Mussolini ends women’s rights in Italy

1st foreign woman ambassador received in USA (Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit of India) in 1949

News you couldn’t avoid in 1990; Nora Dunn and Sinead O’Connor boycott “Saturday Night Live” to protest Andrew Dice Clay’s hosting which was perceived as sexist; the show uses a time delay for the third time in its history

1995 saw the Dow Jones for 5th straight day of the week set a new record (4430.59)

We got birthdays, too! If today is your birthday, you share it with Florence Nightingale (1820), Katharine Hepburn (1907), Julius Rosenberg (1918), Yogi Berra (1925), Gabriel Byrne (1950), Homer Simpson (1950), and Rami Malek(1981).

