Hi All,

This is the space to talk about your cleaning projects, ask for advice, brag about your successes, commiserate about all the work there is to do.

Well, we’re still staying home and my house is still not spotless. I am making progress on packing up for our move in June, but there’s a long way to go.

How are y’all doing?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...