Today is my birthday! I came up with 30 different ideas for my birthday night thread, discarded them all, and finally settled on Tintin: Explorers on the Moon because 1) space is awesome, 2) Tintin is awesome, and 3) I want to go to there.

Sigh. If only commercial space travel would be affordable and viable in my lifetime. I’m not old yet. It’s still possible.

