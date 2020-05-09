Saturday Night Live: Season 45 Episode 18

Welcome to the third installment of SNL At Home, and the season 45 finale. Normally a season finale would involve some special guest appearances from SNL alumni, so perhaps the same will be true tonight!

As always, I’ve had a great time watching SNL with all of you, and I hope we can continue doing this in the fall under slightly better circumstances. Stay safe, and have a good summer everyone <3

And for those of you tuning in for tonight’s SNL Vintage, the episode is from Season 18 Episode 19 on May 8, 1993 with host Christina Applegate and musical guest Midnight Oil.

