Werewolf 122 – Drag Race Season 122 Day 4

Ms. Showers was in the work room, gluing rhinestones on to her neon yellow outfit for tomorrow’s runway.

This is going to be GOLDEN, she thought to herself.

That’s when she caught a quick movement out of the corner of her eye in the workroom mirror.

“I’m afraid, my dear, that all you’re getting this weekend is ACID RAIN.”

With that, one of the Heathers threw a powerful hydrochloric acid in her face.

“If you hadn’t worn such cheap foundation, you might have survived this.”

As her facial structure began to disintegrate, the rivers of Wet ‘n Wild concealer running down her breastplate, April Showers’ last thoughts were Why did I buy drugstore makeup???

April Showers (APRIL) is DEAD. She was LATRICE ROYALE (TOWN COP).

***

Back at the hotel, Valentina was assembling her look for tomorrow, a beautiful matador outfit with a cape and a ruby rhinestone mask. As she admired herself in the mirror, the shadows near the hotel curtains moved.

Valentina spun around. “Hello? Please don’t kill me, Ms. Serial Killer. I’m just living my fantasy, and in my fantasy we’re friends…”

“I do not like you and I am allowed to not like you,” came the reply.

As Willam went to rip off Valentina’s sparkly mask, Valentina took a step back.

“You can kill me,” Valentina said, “but please…I would like to keep it on.”

And so, leaving the mask on, Willam reached out to a nearby velvet cord that happened to be hanging in Valentina’s hotel room, and pulled it. A hundred thousand red M&Ms poured from an open ceiling tile, pressing into Valentina, suffocating her and crushing her.

Valentina (SAGITTARIUSKIM) is DEAD. She was a Booger (VANILLA TOWN.)

***

“Hello hello hello!

Well, we’re down to eleven, and people keep dying, but that’s fine by me, we don’t have the budget for many more episodes.

The runway theme for today, in honor of Ms. Showers, is Mellow Yellow. Do with that what you will.

Gentlemen, start your engines. And may the best woman win!”

MINI-CHALLENGE: There will be no mini-challenge today. [collapse]

RUNWAY: Each day a runway theme will be introduced. This is purely for fun, but feel free to post a picture of the look you would be sporting for that theme. Today’s runway theme is Make It Fashion. [collapse]

FACTIONS: THE BOOGERS ( 14 6 TOWN) LATRICE ROYALE (TOWN COP) – “She is large and in charge, chunky, yet funky. Bold and Beautiful baby.” Latrice submits a target each night to be investigated. Town and unaffiliated players return as “Booger,” Wolves return as “Heather” (except for Sharon Needles). She cannot target the same player two nights in a row.

STACY LAYNE MATTHEWS (TOWN JAILER) – “Who the fuck is Heather? I wanna know.” Each night, Stacy submits a target to be roleblocked and protected. The target will not be immune to investigation. She cannot target the same player two nights in a row.

(TOWN JAILER) – “Who the fuck is Heather? I wanna know.” Each night, Stacy submits a target to be roleblocked and protected. The target will not be immune to investigation. She cannot target the same player two nights in a row. ALASKA THUNDERFUCK 5000 (VENGEFUL) – “Anus-thing is possible.” Alaska is a normal town player. However, if she is day-killed, she may choose another player to die with her on her way out.

(VENGEFUL) – “Anus-thing is possible.” Alaska is a normal town player. However, if she is day-killed, she may choose another player to die with her on her way out. BENDELACREME V.2 (ELITE BODYGUARD) – “DeLa for short, De for shorter, Ms. Creme if you’re nasty!” Each night, Ben must choose someone to guard. If the player is targeted for a night-kill, Ben dies in her stead, taking out the killer as well. She cannot protect the same player twice in a row. If Ben dies without her power being used, a new VT will be appointed to take her place, unless there are six or fewer living players, or all other VT are dead.

10 4 VANILLA TOWN – Contestants on Drag Race Season 122. THE HEATHERS ( 5 3 WOLVES) SHANGELA LAQUIFA WADLEY (WOLF STRONGMAN) – “I’m the Daenerys Targaryen of drag.” When it’s Shangela’s turn to kill, she can’t be blocked, unless her target is protected by BenDeLaCreme.

(WOLF STRONGMAN) – “I’m the Daenerys Targaryen of drag.” When it’s Shangela’s turn to kill, she can’t be blocked, unless her target is protected by BenDeLaCreme. TRIXIE MATTEL (WOLF ROLE COP) – “I like my men like I like my coffee… incapable of loving me back.” Each night, Trixie submits a player’s name to be investigated. Town players with roles will return a result of “Roled,” vanilla town and unaligned players will return a result of “Vanilla,” and Sharon Needles will return the result of “Heather.”

RAJA GEMINI (WOLF ROLEBLOCKER) – “I have a master’s degree in FIERCE.” Each night, Raja can block the actions of one player. She cannot block the same player two nights in a row.

SHARON NEEDLES (TRAITOR) – “I look spooky, but I’m really nice!… At least for now.” Sharon is a Heather, but the Heathers don’t know it! Sharon will not participate in the Heather QT, but she will know who the Heathers are and share their win condition. If investigated by the Boogers, she will return a result of “Booger.” If investigated by the Heathers, she will return a result of “Sharon Needles.” If she is the final Heather standing, she loses and town (or the SK) wins.

(TRAITOR) – “I look spooky, but I’m really nice!… At least for now.” Sharon is a Heather, but the Heathers don’t know it! Sharon will not participate in the Heather QT, but she will know who the Heathers are and share their win condition. If investigated by the Boogers, she will return a result of “Booger.” If investigated by the Heathers, she will return a result of “Sharon Needles.” If she is the final Heather standing, she loses and town (or the SK) wins. 1 VANILLA WOLF One Heather will be sent out each evening to commit the Heather kill. If that specific player is blocked, then the Heather night-kill will not occur. THE MOLES (2 UNALIGNED ROLES) WILLAM BELLI (SK) – “Your tone seems very pointed right now.” Willam is a good ol’ run-of-the-mill serial killer. She wins when everyone else is dead, or when the only other living player is Katya.

(SK) – “Your tone seems very pointed right now.” Willam is a good ol’ run-of-the-mill serial killer. She wins when everyone else is dead, or when the only other living player is Katya. YEKATERINA PETROVNA “KATYA” ZAMOLODCHIKOVA (SURVIVOR) – “I’m not actually that young, I’m just ignorant.” Katya wins (in addition to another faction) if she is still living at the end of the game. [collapse]

PLAYERS: 1. Emmelemm (Kitty Witless) 2. MacCrocodile (Cuca) 3. sagittariuskim (Valentina) – VANILLA TOWN 4. Goat (Goat Exotic) 5. Fuwfuwa (Demi Monde) – TRIXIE MATTEL 6. April (April Showers) – LATRICE ROYALE 7. Hoho (Good Kitty) 8. A Dopehead in a Cubs Cap (Lamb Chop) 9. Owen (Sully Sullenberger) – RAJA GEMINI 10. Ralph (Ivana Ralph) 11. Clodia 12. Hayes (Dick Dastardly) 13. Mr. I’m My Own Grandfather (Coilette) – VANILLA TOWN 14. Lord Stoneheart (Emerald) – BENDELACREME V.1 15. Tiff Aching’s Golden Hare (Dorothé Zpermdoc) 16. MSD (Evanga-Dean Lillies) 17. Inndeeeeeeeed (Dirty Madame Indya E. Merrin) – VANILLA TOWN 18. Lindsay (Kitty Galore) 19. Wasp (The 13th Doctor) – VANILLA TOWN 20. Cop on the Edge-ish (Cop in Drag) – BENDELACREME V.2 21. Spiny (Tilda Swinton, XenoBioQueen) – VANILLA TOWN Backup: 1. Nate the Lesser 2. Jake [collapse]

RULES: Please roleplay as a drag queen in season 122 of Drag Race. Beyond that, the world is your oyster.

Each day will have a mini-challenge and a maxi-challenge . Just like in the television show, the winner of the mini-challenge might get a prize that’s substantial and change the game, or it might be totally meaningless. The maxi-challenge will be the day’s vote.

and a . Just like in the television show, the winner of the mini-challenge might get a prize that’s substantial and change the game, or it might be totally meaningless. The maxi-challenge will be the day’s vote. The order of actions will be roleblocking and protection first, and then whatever order will result in the most actions going through.

Ties result in RNG between the tied players.

Wolves share a QT. SHARON NEEDLES is not part of that QT.

You win if your faction is the last one standing or it is mathematically impossible for another faction to win. A tied final day will result in a special ending.

You must make a minimum of three posts per day to avoid being mod-killed or replaced. Do not quote from your QTs. DO NOT EDIT YOUR COMMENTS. [collapse]

VTMESSAGE: You are one of the Boogers (Vanilla Town), a simple Drag Race contestant. As such, you have only your Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent (and the power of your vote) to get rid of those conniving Heathers and win this thing. [collapse]

CONTENTNOTE: CONTENT NOTE: Drag culture can be a joyous, gender-expansive thing. It also struggles with its own misogyny, racism, and transphobia. I would ask that we refrain from engaging in problematic language, sexist slurs, and the appropriation of African-American Vernacular English. Please keep that in mind as you jump into your roleplaying. [collapse]

TWILIGHT WILL BE AT 11AM CDT ON MONDAY MAY 11TH!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...