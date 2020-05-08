Triviacados: Friday, May 8, 2020

Can the first person here each day create a Results thread so it’s always first when sorted by Oldest? That will make it much easier to track results.

Quiz Note: Highest ranked movie according to the IMDB website. No short films, TV films, uncredited roles, documentaries, etc. You will need to be specific for any sequels!

Or visit the quiz here.

Remember to post your results ( as a % ) in the Results thread (sort by Oldest), including time left on the clock for tie-breaking purposes.

Sunday: Miscellaneous

Monday: Literature

Tuesday: Geography

Wednesday: Music

Thursday: History

Friday: Movies & TV

Saturday: Science & Nature

If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.

