Friday New Music – 5/8

Hello! Friday! I don’t see much I know here, except Kehlani‘s new album which should be a pretty good time.
Here’s a fuller list from Consequence of Sound, tell me what’s good, what you’re excited for, etc. Enjoy!:
— …and Oceans – Cosmic World Mother
— Aaron Parks – Little Big II: Dreams of a Mechanical Man
— AC Sapphire – Desert Car
— Adeline Hotel – Solid Love
— Aloud – Sprezzatura
— Amanda St John – The Muscle Shoals Sessions
— Andrew Hibbard – Andrew Hibbard
— Astari Nite – Here Lies
— Basalt – Silêncio Como Respiração
— Bear – Propaganda
— Beauty Pill – Please Advise
— Bee Gees – Best of Bee Gees (Vinyl Reissue)
— Bee Gees – Children of the World (Vinyl Reissue)
— Bee Gees – Here At Last…Bee Gees…Live (Vinyl Reissue)
— Bee Gees – Main Course (Vinyl Reissue)
— Bee Gees – Spirits Having Flown (Vinyl Reissue)
— Bishop Nehru – Nehruvia: My Disregarded Thoughts
— The Blinders – Fantasies of a Stay At Home Psychopath
— Black Taffy – Opal Wand
— The Black Moods – Sunshine
— Blake Mills – Mutable Set
— Blesson Roy – Time is a Crime EP
— The Bobby Lees – Skin Suit
— Bottler – Clementine EP
— Brant Bjork – Brant Bjork (Digial Release)
— Bridget Kearney & Benjamin Lazar Davis – Still Flying
— Burial – Satanic Upheaval
— Buscabulla – Regresa
— Butch Walker – American Love Story
— Byenow – Byenow
— Cecile Believe – Made in Heaven EP
— Chelsea Williams – Beautiful and Strange
— Choir Boy – Gathering Swans
— Cold Years – Paradise
— Combos – Steelo
— Cryptex – Once Upon A Time
— CUP – Nothing Could Be Wrong
— Daedelus – What Wands Won’t Break
— David Haerle – Death Valley
— David Myles – Leave Tonight
— Davis & The Love – Future Retro Love Story
— Deau Eyes – Let It Leave
— Disheveled Cuss – Disheveled Cuss
— El Michels Affair – Adult Themes
— Elisabeth Elektra – Mercurial
— Ellen Starski – Sara’s Half Finished Love Affair
— Endless Forms – More Than Candy
— Erik Hall – Music For 18 Musicians (Steve Reich)
— Evan Myall – Evan Myall
— Eve Owen – Don’t Let the Ink Dry
— Everything But the Girl – Temperamental (Vinyl Reissue)
— Evvol – The Power
— Fading Azalea – Maze of Melancholy
— Fake Names (feat. Refused’s Dennis Lyxzén and Bad Religion’s Brian Baker) – Fake Names
— Fire-Toolz – Rainbow Bridge
— Fantasy Non Fiction – Fantasy Non Fiction
— Forgotten Tomb – Nihilistic Estrangement
— Forming the Void – Reverie
— Freja the Dragon – Long Gone Girl EP
— Garzi – Stuck in the Middle EP
— Gateway Drugs – PSA
— Gleemer – Down Through
— Green Carnation – Leaves of Yesteryear
— Hadewijch – Herbal Noise
— Hailee Steinfeld – Half Written Story
— Hayley Williams (of Paramore) – Petals For Amor
— The Hirsch Effekt – Kollaps
— Holden – Ursa Minor
— Holy Wave – Interloper
— Hope Waidley – Wonder EP
— I Break Horses – Warnings
— iT Boy – The Nail House EP
— Ivan & Alyosha – Labor On EP
— Jamo Gang – Walking With Lions
— Jesse Maxwell – Radio Silence
— John Stewart – Old Forgotten Altars: The 1960s Demos
— Joshua Speers – Human Now EP
— The K. – Amputate Corporate Art
— Kansas Smitty – Things Happened Here
— Kari Rueslåtten – Sørgekåpe
— Kathleen – Kathleen I
— Kayleth – 2020 Back to Earth
— Kehlani – It Was Good Until It Wasn’t
— Kill the Giants – Drones, Clones & Bio Machines
— Killswitch Engage – Atonement II B-Sides For Charity
— Kult of the Skull God – The Great Magini
— Lettuce – Resonate
— Lil Durk – Just Cause Y’all Waited 2
— Lil Tjay – State of Emergency
— Luke Elliot – The Big Wind
— Mark Lanegan – Straight Songs of Sorrow
— Masaki Batoh – Smile, Jesus Loves You
— Matoma – Rytme EP
— Matty Stecks & Musical Tramps – Long Time Ago Rumble
— Middle Distance – Blueshift
— Monteagle – A Colorful Moth EP
— Moviola – Scrape and Cuss
— Myq Kaplan – A.K.A.
— Naglfar – Cerecloth
— The Naked and Famous – Recover
— Nav – Good Intentions
— Neon Ion – Heart Echoes
— Nikki Yanofsky – Black Sheep
— Norman Beaker – Running Down the Clock
— Oathbreaker – Ease Me & 4 Interpretations EP
— Okkyung Lee – Yeo-Neun
— Omniarch – Omniarch
— Pantayo – Pantayo
— Past Five – Detox EP
— Pure Protein – Winner Goes Home EP
— Pushy – Hard Wish
— RAC – BOY
— Radnor & Lee (Josh Radnor and Ben Lee) – Golden State
— Real Bad Man – On High Alert, Vol. 2
— Red Axes – Red Axes
— Reliant Tom – Play & Rewind
— Ric Wilson & Terrace Martin – They Call Me Disco EP
— Rob Moss Wilson & Cool Maritime – Big Lunch
— Robert Jon & The Wreck – Last Light on the Highway
— Ruben Dawnson – Echo Emotions EP
— Rufus Coates & Jess Smith – Not For the Gallery
— Same – Plastic Western
— Sangre – Mas Fuerte Que La Muerte
— Sci-Fi Romance – The Rain Becomes A River EP
— Shiner – Schadenfreude
— Shortwave Research Group – Fabryka
— The Shrieks – Ode to Joe
— The Sinclairs – Sparkle
— snny – Otito EP
— Sloth Fist – Live Slow, Die Whenever
— Sojourner – Premonitions
— Steve Dawson & Funeral Bonsai Wedding – Last Flight
— Supernaughty – Temple
— Sylvia Rose Novak – Bad Luck
— T. Gowdy – Therapy with Colour
— Thy Despair – The Song of Desolation
— Tommy Emmanuel – The Best of TommySongs
— Tourist – Wild (Reworks) EP
— Virginia Trance – Vincent’s Playlist
— Vita and The Woolf – Anna Ohio
— Watch Clark – Backscatter Effect
— Will Stewart – Way Gone EP
— Winterfylleth – The Reckoning Dawn
— Wormholedeath – De Mysterium Tenebris
— Yella Beezy & Trapboy Freddy – I’m My Brother’s Keeper