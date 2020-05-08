Friday New Music – 5/8

Hello! Friday! I don’t see much I know here, except Kehlani‘s new album which should be a pretty good time.

Here’s a fuller list from Consequence of Sound, tell me what’s good, what you’re excited for, etc. Enjoy!:

— …and Oceans – Cosmic World Mother

— Aaron Parks – Little Big II: Dreams of a Mechanical Man

— AC Sapphire – Desert Car

— Adeline Hotel – Solid Love

— Aloud – Sprezzatura

— Amanda St John – The Muscle Shoals Sessions

— Andrew Hibbard – Andrew Hibbard

— Astari Nite – Here Lies

— Basalt – Silêncio Como Respiração

— Bear – Propaganda

— Beauty Pill – Please Advise

— Bee Gees – Best of Bee Gees (Vinyl Reissue)

— Bee Gees – Children of the World (Vinyl Reissue)

— Bee Gees – Here At Last…Bee Gees…Live (Vinyl Reissue)

— Bee Gees – Main Course (Vinyl Reissue)

— Bee Gees – Spirits Having Flown (Vinyl Reissue)

— Bishop Nehru – Nehruvia: My Disregarded Thoughts

— The Blinders – Fantasies of a Stay At Home Psychopath

— Black Taffy – Opal Wand

— The Black Moods – Sunshine

— Blake Mills – Mutable Set

— Blesson Roy – Time is a Crime EP

— The Bobby Lees – Skin Suit

— Bottler – Clementine EP

— Brant Bjork – Brant Bjork (Digial Release)

— Bridget Kearney & Benjamin Lazar Davis – Still Flying

— Burial – Satanic Upheaval

— Buscabulla – Regresa

— Butch Walker – American Love Story

— Byenow – Byenow

— Cecile Believe – Made in Heaven EP

— Chelsea Williams – Beautiful and Strange

— Choir Boy – Gathering Swans

— Cold Years – Paradise

— Combos – Steelo

— Cryptex – Once Upon A Time

— CUP – Nothing Could Be Wrong

— Daedelus – What Wands Won’t Break

— David Haerle – Death Valley

— David Myles – Leave Tonight

— Davis & The Love – Future Retro Love Story

— Deau Eyes – Let It Leave

— Disheveled Cuss – Disheveled Cuss

— El Michels Affair – Adult Themes

— Elisabeth Elektra – Mercurial

— Ellen Starski – Sara’s Half Finished Love Affair

— Endless Forms – More Than Candy

— Erik Hall – Music For 18 Musicians (Steve Reich)

— Evan Myall – Evan Myall

— Eve Owen – Don’t Let the Ink Dry

— Everything But the Girl – Temperamental (Vinyl Reissue)

— Evvol – The Power

— Fading Azalea – Maze of Melancholy

— Fake Names (feat. Refused’s Dennis Lyxzén and Bad Religion’s Brian Baker) – Fake Names

— Fire-Toolz – Rainbow Bridge

— Fantasy Non Fiction – Fantasy Non Fiction

— Forgotten Tomb – Nihilistic Estrangement

— Forming the Void – Reverie

— Freja the Dragon – Long Gone Girl EP

— Garzi – Stuck in the Middle EP

— Gateway Drugs – PSA

— Gleemer – Down Through

— Green Carnation – Leaves of Yesteryear

— Hadewijch – Herbal Noise

— Hailee Steinfeld – Half Written Story

— Hayley Williams (of Paramore) – Petals For Amor

— The Hirsch Effekt – Kollaps

— Holden – Ursa Minor

— Holy Wave – Interloper

— Hope Waidley – Wonder EP

— I Break Horses – Warnings

— iT Boy – The Nail House EP

— Ivan & Alyosha – Labor On EP

— Jamo Gang – Walking With Lions

— Jesse Maxwell – Radio Silence

— John Stewart – Old Forgotten Altars: The 1960s Demos

— Joshua Speers – Human Now EP

— The K. – Amputate Corporate Art

— Kansas Smitty – Things Happened Here

— Kari Rueslåtten – Sørgekåpe

— Kathleen – Kathleen I

— Kayleth – 2020 Back to Earth

— Kehlani – It Was Good Until It Wasn’t

— Kill the Giants – Drones, Clones & Bio Machines

— Killswitch Engage – Atonement II B-Sides For Charity

— Kult of the Skull God – The Great Magini

— Lettuce – Resonate

— Lil Durk – Just Cause Y’all Waited 2

— Lil Tjay – State of Emergency

— Luke Elliot – The Big Wind

— Mark Lanegan – Straight Songs of Sorrow

— Masaki Batoh – Smile, Jesus Loves You

— Matoma – Rytme EP

— Matty Stecks & Musical Tramps – Long Time Ago Rumble

— Middle Distance – Blueshift

— Monteagle – A Colorful Moth EP

— Moviola – Scrape and Cuss

— Myq Kaplan – A.K.A.

— Naglfar – Cerecloth

— The Naked and Famous – Recover

— Nav – Good Intentions

— Neon Ion – Heart Echoes

— Nikki Yanofsky – Black Sheep

— Norman Beaker – Running Down the Clock

— Oathbreaker – Ease Me & 4 Interpretations EP

— Okkyung Lee – Yeo-Neun

— Omniarch – Omniarch

— Pantayo – Pantayo

— Past Five – Detox EP

— Pure Protein – Winner Goes Home EP

— Pushy – Hard Wish

— RAC – BOY

— Radnor & Lee (Josh Radnor and Ben Lee) – Golden State

— Real Bad Man – On High Alert, Vol. 2

— Red Axes – Red Axes

— Reliant Tom – Play & Rewind

— Ric Wilson & Terrace Martin – They Call Me Disco EP

— Rob Moss Wilson & Cool Maritime – Big Lunch

— Robert Jon & The Wreck – Last Light on the Highway

— Ruben Dawnson – Echo Emotions EP

— Rufus Coates & Jess Smith – Not For the Gallery

— Same – Plastic Western

— Sangre – Mas Fuerte Que La Muerte

— Sci-Fi Romance – The Rain Becomes A River EP

— Shiner – Schadenfreude

— Shortwave Research Group – Fabryka

— The Shrieks – Ode to Joe

— The Sinclairs – Sparkle

— snny – Otito EP

— Sloth Fist – Live Slow, Die Whenever

— Sojourner – Premonitions

— Steve Dawson & Funeral Bonsai Wedding – Last Flight

— Supernaughty – Temple

— Sylvia Rose Novak – Bad Luck

— T. Gowdy – Therapy with Colour

— Thy Despair – The Song of Desolation

— Tommy Emmanuel – The Best of TommySongs

— Tourist – Wild (Reworks) EP

— Virginia Trance – Vincent’s Playlist

— Vita and The Woolf – Anna Ohio

— Watch Clark – Backscatter Effect

— Will Stewart – Way Gone EP

— Winterfylleth – The Reckoning Dawn

— Wormholedeath – De Mysterium Tenebris

— Yella Beezy & Trapboy Freddy – I’m My Brother’s Keeper

