RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12: Episode 11 Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12!

Last week, the queens made over superfans into members of their drag families. Jaida Essence Hall won her second challenge in a row, with Jackie Cox and Heidi N. Closet landing in the bottom two. After an entertaining lipsync to “Kill the Lights” by Alex Newell, both queens stayed.

This week, the queens show their performance skills, writing and performing one-person shows. Will they impress guest judge and mentor Whoopi Goldberg? Let’s find out!

Tonight’s main episode is followed by the third episode of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race, which is followed by this week’s Untucked. It’s a full night of drag!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s episodes!

