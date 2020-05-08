Best “Best Picture” Winner Round 3 – (It’s actually more like a Round 2.5)

The fight to see what The Avocado thinks is the Best Picture winner continues. When we last left off, we voted which of the bottom 30 winners from Round 1 can face against the top 16 in this round. And as I mentioned on Round 2 there will be a surprise in this round. If you didn’t notice the header picture above, it means that I have decided to include the film Sunrise into the tournament so we can balance this round into a perfect 32. And, also, Sunrise also technically won Best Picture at the first Oscar ceremony. (I would like to thank Packer_Hat for suggesting to include Sunrise into the tournament)
But before we can start round 3, let’s acknowledge the films that lost on the wild card round:
- Kramer vs. Kramer
- Wings
- The Best Years of Our Lives
- Ben Hur
- An American in Paris
- Mutiny On the Bounty
- Marty
- Chariots of Fire
- Grand Hotel
- A Man For All Seasons
- Out of Africa
- Driving Miss Daisy
- How Green Was My Valley
- Tom Jones
- The Great Ziegfeld
Voting for round 3 ends in 48 hours. Have fun!