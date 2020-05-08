Werewolf 122 – Drag Race Season 122 Day 3

As the day on set was wrapping up, Ivana stood outside on the dock having a cigarette, the clouds of smoke wafting through her perfectly manicured wig.

Why does Katherine the Great get all the press, that’s what I want to know, she thought to herself.

As she turned to go back inside, she saw the Heathers advancing on her.

One took off her shoe, an iconic Alexander McQueen armadillo boot.

Probably a knock-off, Ivana thought to herself as she prepared to fight back.

But before the Heathers reached Ivana, a buff figure intercepted them, her fuchsia hair floating in the breeze and her detective’s badge glistening in the sun. She reached into her holster, pulling out her Glock 22 and emptying four rounds into one of the Heathers’ chest.

Demi Monde (FUWFUWA) is DEAD. She was Trixie Mattel (WOLF ROLE COP.)

Unfortunately, in the process, the heel of the McQueen boot lodged itself in the beautiful police officer’s neck, nicking her jugular vein.

Cop on the Edge in Drag (COP ON THE EDGE) is DEAD. She was BENDELACREME V.2 (ELITE BODYGUARD).

***

Back at the hotel, Coilette was in a tizzy, as she furiosly rubbed the VERY high end motor oil into her joints.

“Why haven’t I won a challenge yet?!?” she yelled at her reflection in the full length mirror by her bed. “This whole thing must be rigged!”

She didn’t hear the door swing open over the grating sound of her own voice.

“You haven’t been very likeable.”

Coilette whipped around to see a tall, buxom figure in the shadows.

“And that’s coming from someone who’s very unlikeable.”

Coilette moved towards them, but was stopped cold in her tracks by the touch of a souped-up Violet Wand. She shook and rattled as the electric current erased her programming, falling to the floor with a metallic clank.

Coilette (MR. I’M MY OWN GRANDFATHER) is DEAD. She was a Booger (VANILLA TOWN.)

***

“Hello hello hello!

Girls. Just. Keep. Disappearing! Hmmmm.

Oh well! Just another day in the workroom.

The runway theme for today is Make It Fashion. Give me the most fashionable looks in your repertoire.

Gentlemen, start your engines. And may the best woman win!”

MINI-CHALLENGE: Today’s mini-challenge will be announced at 11AM CDT on Saturday May 9th. [collapse]

RUNWAY: Each day a runway theme will be introduced. This is purely for fun, but feel free to post a picture of the look you would be sporting for that theme. Today’s runway theme is Make It Fashion. [collapse]

FACTIONS: THE BOOGERS ( 14 8 TOWN) LATRICE ROYALE (TOWN COP) – “She is large and in charge, chunky, yet funky. Bold and Beautiful baby.” Latrice submits a target each night to be investigated. Town and unaffiliated players return as “Booger,” Wolves return as “Heather” (except for Sharon Needles). She cannot target the same player two nights in a row.

(TOWN COP) – “She is large and in charge, chunky, yet funky. Bold and Beautiful baby.” Latrice submits a target each night to be investigated. Town and unaffiliated players return as “Booger,” Wolves return as “Heather” (except for Sharon Needles). She cannot target the same player two nights in a row. STACY LAYNE MATTHEWS (TOWN JAILER) – “Who the fuck is Heather? I wanna know.” Each night, Stacy submits a target to be roleblocked and protected. The target will not be immune to investigation. She cannot target the same player two nights in a row.

(TOWN JAILER) – “Who the fuck is Heather? I wanna know.” Each night, Stacy submits a target to be roleblocked and protected. The target will not be immune to investigation. She cannot target the same player two nights in a row. ALASKA THUNDERFUCK 5000 (VENGEFUL) – “Anus-thing is possible.” Alaska is a normal town player. However, if she is day-killed, she may choose another player to die with her on her way out.

(VENGEFUL) – “Anus-thing is possible.” Alaska is a normal town player. However, if she is day-killed, she may choose another player to die with her on her way out. BENDELACREME V.2 (ELITE BODYGUARD) – “DeLa for short, De for shorter, Ms. Creme if you’re nasty!” Each night, Ben must choose someone to guard. If the player is targeted for a night-kill, Ben dies in her stead, taking out the killer as well. She cannot protect the same player twice in a row. If Ben dies without her power being used, a new VT will be appointed to take her place, unless there are six or fewer living players, or all other VT are dead.

10 5 VANILLA TOWN – Contestants on Drag Race Season 122. THE HEATHERS ( 5 4 WOLVES) SHANGELA LAQUIFA WADLEY (WOLF STRONGMAN) – “I’m the Daenerys Targaryen of drag.” When it’s Shangela’s turn to kill, she can’t be blocked, unless her target is protected by BenDeLaCreme.

(WOLF STRONGMAN) – “I’m the Daenerys Targaryen of drag.” When it’s Shangela’s turn to kill, she can’t be blocked, unless her target is protected by BenDeLaCreme. TRIXIE MATTEL (WOLF ROLE COP) – “I like my men like I like my coffee… incapable of loving me back.” Each night, Trixie submits a player’s name to be investigated. Town players with roles will return a result of “Roled,” vanilla town and unaligned players will return a result of “Vanilla,” and Sharon Needles will return the result of “Heather.”

RAJA GEMINI (WOLF ROLEBLOCKER) – “I have a master’s degree in FIERCE.” Each night, Raja can block the actions of one player. She cannot block the same player two nights in a row.

(WOLF ROLEBLOCKER) – “I have a master’s degree in FIERCE.” Each night, Raja can block the actions of one player. She cannot block the same player two nights in a row. SHARON NEEDLES (TRAITOR) – “I look spooky, but I’m really nice!… At least for now.” Sharon is a Heather, but the Heathers don’t know it! Sharon will not participate in the Heather QT, but she will know who the Heathers are and share their win condition. If investigated by the Boogers, she will return a result of “Booger.” If investigated by the Heathers, she will return a result of “Sharon Needles.” If she is the final Heather standing, she loses and town (or the SK) wins.

(TRAITOR) – “I look spooky, but I’m really nice!… At least for now.” Sharon is a Heather, but the Heathers don’t know it! Sharon will not participate in the Heather QT, but she will know who the Heathers are and share their win condition. If investigated by the Boogers, she will return a result of “Booger.” If investigated by the Heathers, she will return a result of “Sharon Needles.” If she is the final Heather standing, she loses and town (or the SK) wins. 1 VANILLA WOLF One Heather will be sent out each evening to commit the Heather kill. If that specific player is blocked, then the Heather night-kill will not occur. THE MOLES (2 UNALIGNED ROLES) WILLAM BELLI (SK) – “Your tone seems very pointed right now.” Willam is a good ol’ run-of-the-mill serial killer. She wins when everyone else is dead, or when the only other living player is Katya.

(SK) – “Your tone seems very pointed right now.” Willam is a good ol’ run-of-the-mill serial killer. She wins when everyone else is dead, or when the only other living player is Katya. YEKATERINA PETROVNA “KATYA” ZAMOLODCHIKOVA (SURVIVOR) – “I’m not actually that young, I’m just ignorant.” Katya wins (in addition to another faction) if she is still living at the end of the game. [collapse]

PLAYERS: 1. Emmelemm (Kitty Witless) 2. MacCrocodile (Cuca) 3. sagittariuskim (Valentina) 4. Goat (Goat Exotic) 5. Fuwfuwa (Demi Monde) – TRIXIE MATTEL 6. April (April Showers) 7. Hoho (Good Kitty) 8. A Dopehead in a Cubs Cap (Lamb Chop) 9. Owen (Sully Sullenberger) 10. Ralph (Ivana Ralph) 11. Clodia 12. Hayes (Dick Dastardly) 13. Mr. I’m My Own Grandfather (Coilette) – VANILLA TOWN 14. Lord Stoneheart (Emerald) – BENDELACREME V.1 15. Tiff Aching’s Golden Hare (Dorothé Zpermdoc) 16. MSD (Evanga-Dean Lillies) 17. Inndeeeeeeeed (Dirty Madame Indya E. Merrin) – VANILLA TOWN 18. Lindsay (Kitty Galore) 19. Wasp (The 13th Doctor) – VANILLA TOWN 20. Cop on the Edge-ish (Cop in Drag) – BENDELACREME V.2 21. Spiny (Tilda Swinton, XenoBioQueen) – VANILLA TOWN Backup: 1. Nate the Lesser 2. Jake [collapse]

RULES: Please roleplay as a drag queen in season 122 of Drag Race. Beyond that, the world is your oyster.

Each day will have a mini-challenge and a maxi-challenge . Just like in the television show, the winner of the mini-challenge might get a prize that’s substantial and change the game, or it might be totally meaningless. The maxi-challenge will be the day’s vote.

and a . Just like in the television show, the winner of the mini-challenge might get a prize that’s substantial and change the game, or it might be totally meaningless. The maxi-challenge will be the day’s vote. The order of actions will be roleblocking and protection first, and then whatever order will result in the most actions going through.

Ties result in RNG between the tied players.

Wolves share a QT. SHARON NEEDLES is not part of that QT.

You win if your faction is the last one standing or it is mathematically impossible for another faction to win. A tied final day will result in a special ending.

You must make a minimum of three posts per day to avoid being mod-killed or replaced. Do not quote from your QTs. DO NOT EDIT YOUR COMMENTS. [collapse]

VTMESSAGE: You are one of the Boogers (Vanilla Town), a simple Drag Race contestant. As such, you have only your Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent (and the power of your vote) to get rid of those conniving Heathers and win this thing. [collapse]

CONTENTNOTE: CONTENT NOTE: Drag culture can be a joyous, gender-expansive thing. It also struggles with its own misogyny, racism, and transphobia. I would ask that we refrain from engaging in problematic language, sexist slurs, and the appropriation of African-American Vernacular English. Please keep that in mind as you jump into your roleplaying. [collapse]

TWILIGHT WILL BE AT 4PM CDT ON SATURDAY MAY 9TH!

