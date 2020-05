All better now.

This is pretty much as expected to be the Final Four. 5th place, Conan the Barbarian, had just over half the votes of the 4th place one.

Terminator 2 finally beat it’s originator for the most votes.

So, now we see who will go to the finals? Will it be the T-800 against itself? Or will it be one of the Top Action Flicks of the last 50 years?

Oh, and anyone know the story of that GIF?

Stay tuned….

