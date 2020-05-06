Best “Best Picture Winners” Round 2 – Wild Card Round

It is round 2 of what the Avocado thinks is the best film that take the top prize at the Oscar. We’re going to do something different here in this tournament. This will be like a wild card round featuring the winners of the bottom 30 from the last round who will be duking out a chance to compete in round 3 (with a special surprise coming up). So here are the top 16 winners that won’t be competing in round 2 and are safe from elimination (for now):

Amadeus

The Apartment

The Bridge On the River Kwai

Casablanca

The Godfather

The Godfather Part II

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

Moonlight

No Country For Old Men

On the Waterfront

Rocky

Schindler’s List

The Silence of the Lambs

The Sound of Music

Unforgiven

West Side Story

Also, let’s pour one out for the films that didn’t advance into round 2:

The Hurt Locker

The King’s Speech

The Sting

Gladiator

Slumdog Millionaire

The Shape of Water

Birdman (or the Unexpected Virtues of Ignorance)

From Here to Eternity

Gone With the Wind

Platoon

The Artist

American Beauty

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

Forrest Gump

Chicago

Braveheart

The French Connection

The English Patient

Rain Man

Midnight Cowboy

My Fair Lady

All Quiet On the Western Front

The Departed

Dances With Wolves

Hamlet

The Life of Emile Zola

Argo

The Greatest Show On Earth

Mrs. Miniver

Cavalcade

Annie Hall

Million Dollar Baby

Gandhi

Shakespeare in Love

You Can’t Take it With You

Oliver!

A Beautiful Mind

Green Book

Around the World in 80 Days

Gigi

Crash

Gentleman’s Agreement

All the King’s Men

Going My Way

The Broadway Melody of 1929

Cimarron

Voting for round 2 ends in 48 hours. So get to it on voting!

