Movies

Best “Best Picture Winners” Round 2 – Wild Card Round

It is round 2 of what the Avocado thinks is the best film that take the top prize at the Oscar. We’re going to do something different here in this tournament. This will be like a wild card round featuring the winners of the bottom 30 from the last round who will be duking out a chance to compete in round 3 (with a special surprise coming up). So here are the top 16 winners that won’t be competing in round 2 and are safe from elimination (for now):

  • Amadeus
  • The Apartment
  • The Bridge On the River Kwai
  • Casablanca
  • The Godfather
  • The Godfather Part II
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
  • Moonlight
  • No Country For Old Men
  • On the Waterfront
  • Rocky
  • Schindler’s List
  • The Silence of the Lambs
  • The Sound of Music
  • Unforgiven
  • West Side Story

Also, let’s pour one out for the films that didn’t advance into round 2:

  • The Hurt Locker
  • The King’s Speech
  • The Sting
  • Gladiator
  • Slumdog Millionaire
  • The Shape of Water
  • Birdman (or the Unexpected Virtues of Ignorance)
  • From Here to Eternity
  • Gone With the Wind
  • Platoon
  • The Artist
  • American Beauty
  • One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest
  • Forrest Gump
  • Chicago
  • Braveheart
  • The French Connection
  • The English Patient
  • Rain Man
  • Midnight Cowboy
  • My Fair Lady
  • All Quiet On the Western Front
  • The Departed
  • Dances With Wolves
  • Hamlet
  • The Life of Emile Zola
  • Argo
  • The Greatest Show On Earth
  • Mrs. Miniver
  • Cavalcade
  • Annie Hall
  • Million Dollar Baby
  • Gandhi
  • Shakespeare in Love
  • You Can’t Take it With You
  • Oliver!
  • A Beautiful Mind
  • Green Book
  • Around the World in 80 Days
  • Gigi
  • Crash
  • Gentleman’s Agreement
  • All the King’s Men
  • Going My Way
  • The Broadway Melody of 1929
  • Cimarron

Voting for round 2 ends in 48 hours. So get to it on voting!