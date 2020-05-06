Best “Best Picture Winners” Round 2 – Wild Card Round

It is round 2 of what the Avocado thinks is the best film that take the top prize at the Oscar. We’re going to do something different here in this tournament. This will be like a wild card round featuring the winners of the bottom 30 from the last round who will be duking out a chance to compete in round 3 (with a special surprise coming up). So here are the top 16 winners that won’t be competing in round 2 and are safe from elimination (for now):
- Amadeus
- The Apartment
- The Bridge On the River Kwai
- Casablanca
- The Godfather
- The Godfather Part II
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- Moonlight
- No Country For Old Men
- On the Waterfront
- Rocky
- Schindler’s List
- The Silence of the Lambs
- The Sound of Music
- Unforgiven
- West Side Story
Also, let’s pour one out for the films that didn’t advance into round 2:
- The Hurt Locker
- The King’s Speech
- The Sting
- Gladiator
- Slumdog Millionaire
- The Shape of Water
- Birdman (or the Unexpected Virtues of Ignorance)
- From Here to Eternity
- Gone With the Wind
- Platoon
- The Artist
- American Beauty
- One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest
- Forrest Gump
- Chicago
- Braveheart
- The French Connection
- The English Patient
- Rain Man
- Midnight Cowboy
- My Fair Lady
- All Quiet On the Western Front
- The Departed
- Dances With Wolves
- Hamlet
- The Life of Emile Zola
- Argo
- The Greatest Show On Earth
- Mrs. Miniver
- Cavalcade
- Annie Hall
- Million Dollar Baby
- Gandhi
- Shakespeare in Love
- You Can’t Take it With You
- Oliver!
- A Beautiful Mind
- Green Book
- Around the World in 80 Days
- Gigi
- Crash
- Gentleman’s Agreement
- All the King’s Men
- Going My Way
- The Broadway Melody of 1929
- Cimarron
Voting for round 2 ends in 48 hours. So get to it on voting!