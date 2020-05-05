Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 1 (Part 9 of 9)

It’s round 1 of the playoffs! 651 songs have qualified, with the top 373 earning byes to the next round (if you’re wondering, that’s every group champion plus the top 21 wild cards). The remaining 278 will square off. Each day will feature either 30 or 32 of these songs.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!



PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Wednesday, May 6th at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure Amphibian Paradise 10 3 The Sims Building Mode 1 Pokemon Red/Blue Pokemon Mansion 9 7 Um Jammer Lammy Power On, Power Off! (Lammy Version) Einhander Factory 13 0 Dragon Warrior VII Village Theme Descent 2 Crush 5 8 Rockman & Forte Tengu Man SaGa Frontier Battle #5 8 3 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Bubble Song (MoonDisc Version) Vigilante 8: 2nd Offense Return to Houston 9 1 Shining Force III Main Theme Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards 0² Battle 9 5 The Misadventures of Tron Bonne The Torture Room The Curse of Monkey Island The Barbery Coast 9 2 Harvester Lodge 1 Shining Force III A Distant Journey 2 9 Wipeout Cairodrome Diablo II Sanctuary 6 9 Vagrant Story Ifrit Fallout 2 Dream Town 10 1 Shivers II: Harvest of Souls The Church Brave Fencer Musashi Tower of Death 8 7 Descent 2 Ratzez Mega Man 8 Title theme 7 7 Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Colony Grandia New Parm City 6 8 Brave Fencer Musashi Frost Dragon Interstate ’76 Vigilante Shuffle 8 9 Banjo-Kazooie Main Title

In the Tie Corner, we’ve got Mega Man 8 – Title theme vs Jazz Jackrabbit 2 – Colony. Mega Man gets the win; despite the name, the Jazz Jackrabbit 2 OST has very little jazz, and I cannot abide that.

