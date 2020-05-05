Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 1 (Part 9 of 9)

It’s round 1 of the playoffs! 651 songs have qualified, with the top 373 earning byes to the next round (if you’re wondering, that’s every group champion plus the top 21 wild cards). The remaining 278 will square off. Each day will feature either 30 or 32 of these songs.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Wednesday, May 6th at 9:00am Pacific
Previous Round’s Results:
|Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure
|
Amphibian Paradise
|10
|3
|The Sims
|Building Mode 1
|Pokemon Red/Blue
|
Pokemon Mansion
|9
|7
|Um Jammer Lammy
|
Power On, Power Off! (Lammy Version)
|Einhander
|Factory
|13
|0
|Dragon Warrior VII
|Village Theme
|Descent 2
|Crush
|5
|8
|Rockman & Forte
|Tengu Man
|SaGa Frontier
|Battle #5
|8
|3
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|
Bubble Song (MoonDisc Version)
|Vigilante 8: 2nd Offense
|
Return to Houston
|9
|1
|Shining Force III
|Main Theme
|Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
|0² Battle
|9
|5
|The Misadventures of Tron Bonne
|
The Torture Room
|The Curse of Monkey Island
|
The Barbery Coast
|9
|2
|Harvester
|Lodge 1
|Shining Force III
|
A Distant Journey
|2
|9
|Wipeout
|Cairodrome
|Diablo II
|Sanctuary
|6
|9
|Vagrant Story
|Ifrit
|Fallout 2
|Dream Town
|10
|1
|Shivers II: Harvest of Souls
|The Church
|Brave Fencer Musashi
|Tower of Death
|8
|7
|Descent 2
|Ratzez
|Mega Man 8
|Title theme
|7
|7
|Jazz Jackrabbit 2
|Colony
|Grandia
|New Parm City
|6
|8
|Brave Fencer Musashi
|Frost Dragon
|Interstate ’76
|Vigilante Shuffle
|8
|9
|Banjo-Kazooie
|Main Title
In the Tie Corner, we’ve got Mega Man 8 – Title theme vs Jazz Jackrabbit 2 – Colony. Mega Man gets the win; despite the name, the Jazz Jackrabbit 2 OST has very little jazz, and I cannot abide that.