The Monday Politics Thread is Not Having It With MURDER HORNETS

The US is being colonized by ‘murder hornets,’ a ‘shockingly large’ insect that can kill humans and behead entire colonies of bees
The hornets, which are over two inches long, were first spotted in the state in December last year, and generally become active in the spring, researchers from Washington State University said in a post published in early April.
“They’re like something out of a monster cartoon with this huge yellow-orange face,” Susan Cobey, a bee breeder at WSU’s Department of Entomology.
“It’s a shockingly large hornet,” added Todd Murray, a specialist in invasive species at the university.
…. This is the worst timeline. THE. WORST.