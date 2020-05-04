Jeopardy! recap for Mon., May 4 – encore from June 2, 2004

Here are the contestants for this encore episode, with a new introduction by Ken Jennings:

Julia, a fundraiser from New York, would probably do well for herself on “To Tell the Truth”;

Ken, a software engineer from Utah, thanks Fuzzy the truck driver and two drunk teenagers, who surely are watching; and

Jerry, a freelance educator from Missouri, who missed his chance to be a Roman senator. Jerry is a 2-day champ with winnings of $70,002.

Ken led at every break, but made some late mistakes, so it got every close into FJ with Ken at $20,000, Julia with $18,600 and Jerry at $7,400.

DD1, $800 – BIOGRAPHY SUBTITLES – An entrepreneur: “Bargain Billionaire” (Jerry lost $1,800 on a true DD.)

DD2, $1,600 – VOCABULARY – Prefab metal sheets used to print newspapers gave us this term for standard wording, as in contracts (Ken won $2,000 from his score of $10,000 vs. $5,200 for Julia.)

DD3, $1,200 – ACTRESSES & PLAYWRIGHTS – Chapter one of her life with Neil Simon began in 1973, when she was cast in his play “The Good Doctor” (Julia won $5,000 from her total of $6,000 vs. $14,000 for Ken.)

FJ – THE 2000 OLYMPICS – She’s the first female track & field athlete to win medals in 5 different events at a single Olympics

​Ken and Jerry were correct on FJ, with Ken adding $17,201 to win with $37,201.

Random thoughts: It was odd to see some of the clues remain in their boxes rather than pop out to fill the screen. Also, I love these versions of the set and “Think!” music, 15 years later they still look and sound fantastic.

Correct Qs:

DD1 – Who was Walton?

DD2 – What is boilerplate?

DD3 – Who is Marsha Mason?

FJ – Who is Marion Jones? (Ken wrote “Who is Jones?”, which was accepted.)

