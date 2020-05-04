Games

Shoeless Trivia: Fun With Flags

Dr. Sheldon Cooper and Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler eat your hearts out.

  1. The flag of Ireland is a tricolor with bands of (in order from left to right) green, white, and orange. What African nation’s flag has a similar design but with the order of the colors reversed?
  2. What nation’s flag depicts an AK-47 crossed with a hoe?
  3. How many broad stripes were on the eponymous star-spangled banner that inspired Francis Scott Key’s poem?
  4. The badass flag seen below represents what territory?strivia174_1
  5. What is most notable about the eagle depicted on the Albanian flag?
Answers

  1. Côte d’Ivoire
  2. Mozambique
  3. 15
  4. American Samoa
  5. it has two heads

