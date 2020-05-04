Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 1 (Part 8 of 9)

It’s round 1 of the playoffs! 651 songs have qualified, with the top 373 earning byes to the next round (if you’re wondering, that’s every group champion plus the top 21 wild cards). The remaining 278 will square off. Each day will feature either 30 or 32 of these songs.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!



PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Tuesday, May 5th at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

The Curse of Monkey Island Captain Rottingham 5 7 Radical Dreamers Far Promise ~ Dream Shore (1) Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers Main Theme 2 6 Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure Evil Queen The Operative: No One Lives Forever Main Title 10 0 Crash Bandicoot Hog Wild Final Fantasy VII A Full Scale Attack 7 6 Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned Nocturne (Montreux’s Study) Omikron: The Nomad Soul Something in the Air (Omikron Version) 5 7 Space Station Silicon Valley Snow Joke R4: Ridge Racer Type 4 Silhouette Dance 9 2 Wing Commander: Prophecy Main Theme Soul Calibur Sweet Illusion 2 7 Glover Atlantis Realm, Level 3 Brave Fencer Musashi Dying Light 9 1 Valkyrie Profile Until You See the Gathering Darkness in the Nightmare Moon: Remix RPG Adventure D.J. Saike’s Dance Mix – Mexican Beats – Tilt – Celestial Body (MoonDisc Version) 8 4 Rocket: Robot on Wheels Whoopie World Main I.Q.: Intelligent Qube Menu 2 7 Xenogears Dazil, City of Burning Sands Unreal Gold Interlude II 9 2 Dynasty Warriors 2 Can’t Quit This Bomberman Hero Redial 5 5 Wipeout 3 Control PaRappa the Rapper Live Rap With Mc. King Kong Mushi 11 0 Skies of Arcadia Air Pirate Island Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire Skyhook Battle 0 10 Xenogears Knight of Fire Policenauts (PSX) Criminal Investigation (Part I) 4 7 Koudelka Requiem

One tie. I gave the win to Bomberman Hero – Redial over Wipeout 3 – Control. Gotta respect those smooth grooves.

