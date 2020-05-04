Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 1 (Part 8 of 9)

It’s round 1 of the playoffs! 651 songs have qualified, with the top 373 earning byes to the next round (if you’re wondering, that’s every group champion plus the top 21 wild cards). The remaining 278 will square off. Each day will feature either 30 or 32 of these songs.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Tuesday, May 5th at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

The Curse of Monkey Island
Captain Rottingham
 5 7 Radical Dreamers
Far Promise ~ Dream Shore (1)
Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers Main Theme 2 6 Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure Evil Queen
The Operative: No One Lives Forever Main Title 10 0 Crash Bandicoot Hog Wild
Final Fantasy VII
A Full Scale Attack
 7 6 Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned
Nocturne (Montreux’s Study)
Omikron: The Nomad Soul
Something in the Air (Omikron Version)
 5 7 Space Station Silicon Valley Snow Joke
R4: Ridge Racer Type 4
Silhouette Dance
 9 2 Wing Commander: Prophecy Main Theme
Soul Calibur Sweet Illusion 2 7 Glover
Atlantis Realm, Level 3
Brave Fencer Musashi Dying Light 9 1 Valkyrie Profile
Until You See the Gathering Darkness in the Nightmare
Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
D.J. Saike’s Dance Mix – Mexican Beats – Tilt – Celestial Body (MoonDisc Version)
 8 4 Rocket: Robot on Wheels
Whoopie World Main
I.Q.: Intelligent Qube Menu 2 7 Xenogears
Dazil, City of Burning Sands
Unreal Gold Interlude II 9 2 Dynasty Warriors 2 Can’t Quit This
Bomberman Hero Redial 5 5 Wipeout 3 Control
PaRappa the Rapper
Live Rap With Mc. King Kong Mushi
 11 0 Skies of Arcadia Air Pirate Island
Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire Skyhook Battle 0 10 Xenogears Knight of Fire
Policenauts (PSX)
Criminal Investigation (Part I)
 4 7 Koudelka Requiem

One tie. I gave the win to Bomberman Hero – Redial over Wipeout 3 – Control. Gotta respect those smooth grooves.