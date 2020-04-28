WW121: The Haunting of Lupine Manor—Chapter 6

In mutual agreement, you all decide to stay in Lupine Manor for one more night. Just one more.

XXXX XX, XXXXX—7:00am (?)

Another death greets you in the morning. It’s become such a common occurrence that you would think it stranger if all of you survived through the night.

The only anomaly is the crucifix beside the body. That first night seems like a lifetime ago, and you’ve forgotten that the manor isn’t the only malevolent force plaguing them.

Troy McClure (Cop) is dead. He was Mrs. Dudley (Jailkeeper).

It isn’t planned, but you find yourselves standing in front of the red door again. It is still slightly ajar, and at that moment, you want nothing more than to walk through it and see what’s on the other side.

“We didn’t really find out anything yesterday,” Olivia murmurs, stepping close to examine the door. “I suppose we should try again.”

The Red Room [collapse]

Staying in Lupine Manor has already proven to be mortally dangerous. You don’t know if anyone will open the door, at least willingly.

DAY 6 EVENT Round 2! Whoever you daykill today will be the second “volunteer” who goes into the Red Room. They will die/get eaten by the house. Again, this is just story flavor. There are no additional mechanics/reveals. [collapse]

FACTIONS TOWN 16 9 Vanilla Town – Ordinary Guests

1 Town Cop – Theodora (Submits a target each night to be investigated. Wolves return as “Scum” (except the Wolf Spy), Town and SK return as “Town”. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.)

1 Jailkeeper – Mrs. Dudley (Submits a target each night to be roleblocked and protected. Target will not be immune from being investigated. They cannot target themselves or the same player twice in a row.)

1 Doctor – Dr. Montague (Submits a target each night to be protected. Target will not be immune from being investigated. They cannot target themselves or the same player twice in a row.)

1 Three-Shot Vigilante – Luke Sanderson (They can submit a target to kill three times in the night phase. The target will be killed unless protected. The shot is used even if the kill fails. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.) WOLVES 1 Wolf Spy – Poppy (Returns as Town if investigated.)

(Returns as Town if investigated.) 1 Wolf Role Cop – Bent-Neck Lady (Submits a target each night to be investigated. Town players with roles will return as “Roled”. Vanilla Town and Serial Killers will return as “Vanilla”. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.)

3 2 Vanilla Wolves – Manor Ghosts Wolves have the combined ab ility to roleblock for the first three nights. This ability will disappear after the third night. They cannot target the same player twice in a row. SERIAL KILLERS 2 1 Serial Killer s – Religious Fanatic s (Submits ONE target TOGETHER each night to kill. The target will be killed unless protected. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.) [collapse]

RULES Order of night actions – Roleblocks and protections go through first, then all other actions go through in the order that allows the most actions to happen.

Ties result in RNG between the top vote-getters.

Wolves share a QT. Serial Killers share a QT.

Win condition for all players – You win if your faction is the last one standing or if it’s mathematically impossible for another faction to win.

Any player spreadsheets should stop being updated at the player’s death. Another (living) player can continue the same spreadsheet.

The header will always indicate through flavor text which faction/s killed a player. Feel free to ask for clarification if the header is unclear.

NO EDITING COMMENTS.

Mod note: I will add all the answers to any questions I receive to this list for visibility. [collapse]

PLAYERS Louie – Shaggy Hoho – Jason Voorhees VANILLA TOWN Tiff – Laura Roslin, President of humanity SERIAL KILLER Spooky – Ma (replaced by Goat for one night phase) VANILLA TOWN Grump – Nanami Tsukino Cop – Troy McClure TOWN JAILKEEPER Lindsay – Willow Indy – Father Lankester Merrin WOLF ROLE COP Owen – Dolly Levi, matchmaker to the stars VANILLA TOWN Side – Wirt TOWN COP May – Gilda Joyce, novelist, spy, and psychic malthusc – Lady Edith Sharpe Hicks – Personification of In Search of Colour VANILLA TOWN Gramps – That Guy TOWN DOCTOR Raven – Jenny with the ribbon VANILLA TOWN MLA – Eleanor Vance abstractnoun/Goat – Black Philip Thoughts – Casper the friendly ghost Ralph – The Chessmaster Jake – Freddie the skeleton VANILLA TOWN Creeper – Talky Tina VANILLA TOWN dw/Emm – Annie Pug Lady – The Pug Lady! sagittariuskim – The Box Ghost VANILLA WOLF Affogato/April – Forgetful Tom Hanks Jude – Drunk Shirley Jackson Britta – Jonas the Cat [collapse]

HALL ASSIGNMENTS YELLOW Side Indy Hicks Hoho Pug Lady abstractnoun/Goat2.0 Thoughts Britta Jude GREEN Cop Jake MLA spooky/Goat1.0 dw/Emm Grump Affogato/April Lindsay Owen BLUE Ralph May Tiff Raven malthusc Kim Creeper Louie Gramps [collapse]

TWILIGHT IS AT 12PM PST/3PM EST ON WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29

