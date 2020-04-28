Shoeless Trivia: The Oscars

I’ve been studying up on my Oscar trivia lately, so here is some runoff.
- In the history of the Oscars three films have won the “big five”: Best Picture, Actress, Actor, Director, and Screenplay (Original or Adapted). Of those three films, which was most recent?
- George C. Scott, who won Best Actor for Patton in 1970 but refused the award, described the Academy Awards ceremony as what kind of parade?
- The 1968 awards saw a tie for Best Actress between what two women? It was the first Oscar for one and the third for the other.
- Whose arm is this?
- Name the Kiwi who is missing from the following otherwise complete list: Lina Wertmüller, Sofia Coppola, Kathryn Bigelow, Greta Gerwig
Answers
- Silence of the Lambs
- meat parade
- Katharine Hepburn, Barbara Streisand
- Jack Palance
- Jane Campion (women nominated for Best Director)
