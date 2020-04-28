Games

Shoeless Trivia: The Oscars

I’ve been studying up on my Oscar trivia lately, so here is some runoff.

  1. In the history of the Oscars three films have won the “big five”: Best Picture, Actress, Actor, Director, and Screenplay (Original or Adapted). Of those three films, which was most recent?
  2. George C. Scott, who won Best Actor for Patton in 1970 but refused the award, described the Academy Awards ceremony as what kind of parade?
  3. The 1968 awards saw a tie for Best Actress between what two women? It was the first Oscar for one and the third for the other.
  4. Whose arm is this?strivia171_1
  5. Name the Kiwi who is missing from the following otherwise complete list: Lina Wertmüller, Sofia Coppola, Kathryn Bigelow, Greta Gerwig
Answers

  1. Silence of the Lambs
  2. meat parade
  3. Katharine Hepburn, Barbara Streisand
  4. Jack Palance
  5. Jane Campion (women nominated for Best Director)

