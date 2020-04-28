Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

Today we will appreciate Rina Sawayama, a pansexual/bisexual pop artist that just released her first album this year, Sawayama, with production style that’s essentially an ode to the pop music of the late 90s and the 00s, and lyrics that tackle themes like fetishization of asian women, climate change, capitalism and found family.

Rina Sawayama – XS (Official Video)

Optional Topic: Do you have a found family? If you do, how was it made? If you don’t, would you want one?

