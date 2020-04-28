Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Apr. 28

Introducing today’s contestants:

Mina, a surgeon from New Jersey, is an expert tournament Scrabble player;

Alison, an elementary school teacher from Illinois, is a princess;

Sarah, a writer-mom from Texas, was set up with her future husband on Halloween without knowing it. Sarah is a two-game champ with earnings of $39.400.

Alison passed on a chance to jump from third to first on DD3, but finished strongly and wound up in first place going into FJ with $11,000 vs. $10,400 for Mina and $7,800 for champ Sarah.

DD1, $600 – WHAT’S MY AIRLINE – The headquarters of this airline that was organized jointly in 1953 by the federal & state government is in Cologne, Germany (Mina lost $2,000 from her score of $2,600.)

DD2, $800 – RELIGIOUS “-ISMs” – Many adherents of this Caribbean religion believe in Haile Selassie as a Messiah (Alison lost $600 from her score of $3,400.)

DD3, $1,600 – THE FRENCH PRINCE – The title Prince of Conti was borne by sons of this royal house that ruled France from 1589 to 1830, mostly (Alison won $600 from her third-place total of $4,400 vs. $7,200 for Mina.)

FJ – 1950s FILMS – The last line of this epic film was “Go — proclaim liberty throughout all the lands unto the inhabitants thereof”

​Only Sarah was correct on FJ. She chose not to play for the possible Triple Stumper victory from third place and the gamble paid off this time, as she added $7,700 to win with $15,500 for a three-day total of $54,900.

Triple Stumpers of the day: In a category about landmarks, Mina knew “roses are run” for in the Kentucky Derby but no one got the racetrack, Churchill Downs. Everyone also missed the site in Tombstone of “30 seconds of history”, the O.K. Corral.

Contestant preparation tip: The Churchill Downs clue, as well as FJ, show the potential value of knowing the air date of your episode and being aware of events taking place around that time (the FJ movie is often shown on network TV in April).

Correct Qs:

DD1 – What is Lufthansa?

DD2 – What is Rastafarianism?

DD3 – What is Bourbon?

FJ – What is “The Ten Commandments”?

