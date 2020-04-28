Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 1 (Part 4 of 9)

It’s round 1 of the playoffs! 651 songs have qualified, with the top 373 earning byes to the next round (if you’re wondering, that’s every group champion plus the top 21 wild cards). The remaining 278 will square off. Each day will feature either 30 or 32 of these songs.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!



PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Wednesday, April 29th at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards Ripple Star 10 3 Tomb Raider II Lara Plays in the Snow Xenogears Steel Giant 9 3 Phantasy Star Online (JPN) After the Story 2 Interstate ’76 NEVER Get Outta the Car 5 9 Sonic Adventure Red Hot Skull…for Red Mountain The Misadventures of Tron Bonne The Aurora Stone 2 13 Super Smash Bros. Planet Zebes Panzer Dragoon Saga A Premonition of War 7 8 Bahamut Lagoon Orerusu Salvation Army Sonic Adventure Blue Star…for Casinopolis 6 8 Tetris Attack Boss stage Pokemon Red / Blue Lavender Town 11 3 Die Hard Trilogy Harlem R4: Ridge Racer Type 4 One More Win 9 2 Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back Tiny The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Ikana Valley 11 4 Half Life Closing/Credits Theme Valkyrie Profile To the Other Side of the Earth 3 8 Bomberman Hero Zip Um Jammer Lammy Fright Flight (Lammy Version) 7 6 Persona 2: Innocent Sin Eikichi’s Theme Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure Mountainmen’s Song 8 5 Persona 2: Innocent Sin Battle Theme Front Mission 3 Assault 6 7 Starcraft Terran Theme 1 The Neverhood Klaymen’s Theme 9 7 Final Fantasy IX Lindblum Banjo-Kazooie Rusty Bucket Bay 7 10 Ace Combat 2 Fire Youngman Dragon Warrior VII Fishbel Town 5 9 Sonic Adventure Bad Taste Aquarium…for Hot Shelter

Boo, Rusty Bucket Bay didn’t make it. Probably the most underappreciated song on the whole OST. The way it uses foghorns alone is genius.

