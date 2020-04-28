Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 1 (Part 4 of 9)

It’s round 1 of the playoffs! 651 songs have qualified, with the top 373 earning byes to the next round (if you’re wondering, that’s every group champion plus the top 21 wild cards). The remaining 278 will square off. Each day will feature either 30 or 32 of these songs.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Voting will be live until Wednesday, April 29th at 9:00am Pacific
Previous Round’s Results:
|Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
|Ripple Star
|10
|3
|Tomb Raider II
|
Lara Plays in the Snow
|Xenogears
|Steel Giant
|9
|3
|Phantasy Star Online (JPN)
|After the Story 2
|Interstate ’76
|
NEVER Get Outta the Car
|5
|9
|Sonic Adventure
|
Red Hot Skull…for Red Mountain
|The Misadventures of Tron Bonne
|
The Aurora Stone
|2
|13
|Super Smash Bros.
|Planet Zebes
|Panzer Dragoon Saga
|
A Premonition of War
|7
|8
|Bahamut Lagoon
|
Orerusu Salvation Army
|Sonic Adventure
|
Blue Star…for Casinopolis
|6
|8
|Tetris Attack
|Boss stage
|Pokemon Red / Blue
|Lavender Town
|11
|3
|Die Hard Trilogy
|Harlem
|R4: Ridge Racer Type 4
|One More Win
|9
|2
|Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back
|Tiny
|The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
|Ikana Valley
|11
|4
|Half Life
|
Closing/Credits Theme
|Valkyrie Profile
|
To the Other Side of the Earth
|3
|8
|Bomberman Hero
|Zip
|Um Jammer Lammy
|
Fright Flight (Lammy Version)
|7
|6
|Persona 2: Innocent Sin
|Eikichi’s Theme
|Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure
|
Mountainmen’s Song
|8
|5
|Persona 2: Innocent Sin
|Battle Theme
|Front Mission 3
|Assault
|6
|7
|Starcraft
|Terran Theme 1
|The Neverhood
|
Klaymen’s Theme
|9
|7
|Final Fantasy IX
|Lindblum
|Banjo-Kazooie
|
Rusty Bucket Bay
|7
|10
|Ace Combat 2
|Fire Youngman
|Dragon Warrior VII
|Fishbel Town
|5
|9
|Sonic Adventure
|
Bad Taste Aquarium…for Hot Shelter
Boo, Rusty Bucket Bay didn’t make it. Probably the most underappreciated song on the whole OST. The way it uses foghorns alone is genius.