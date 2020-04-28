Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 1 (Part 4 of 9)

It’s round 1 of the playoffs! 651 songs have qualified, with the top 373 earning byes to the next round (if you’re wondering, that’s every group champion plus the top 21 wild cards). The remaining 278 will square off. Each day will feature either 30 or 32 of these songs.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Wednesday, April 29th at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards Ripple Star 10 3 Tomb Raider II
Lara Plays in the Snow
Xenogears Steel Giant 9 3 Phantasy Star Online (JPN) After the Story 2
Interstate ’76
NEVER Get Outta the Car
 5 9 Sonic Adventure
Red Hot Skull…for Red Mountain
The Misadventures of Tron Bonne
The Aurora Stone
 2 13 Super Smash Bros. Planet Zebes
Panzer Dragoon Saga
A Premonition of War
 7 8 Bahamut Lagoon
Orerusu Salvation Army
Sonic Adventure
Blue Star…for Casinopolis
 6 8 Tetris Attack Boss stage
Pokemon Red / Blue Lavender Town 11 3 Die Hard Trilogy Harlem
R4: Ridge Racer Type 4 One More Win 9 2 Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back Tiny
The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Ikana Valley 11 4 Half Life
Closing/Credits Theme
Valkyrie Profile
To the Other Side of the Earth
 3 8 Bomberman Hero Zip
Um Jammer Lammy
Fright Flight (Lammy Version)
 7 6 Persona 2: Innocent Sin Eikichi’s Theme
Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure
Mountainmen’s Song
 8 5 Persona 2: Innocent Sin Battle Theme
Front Mission 3 Assault 6 7 Starcraft Terran Theme 1
The Neverhood
Klaymen’s Theme
 9 7 Final Fantasy IX Lindblum
Banjo-Kazooie
Rusty Bucket Bay
 7 10 Ace Combat 2 Fire Youngman
Dragon Warrior VII Fishbel Town 5 9 Sonic Adventure
Bad Taste Aquarium…for Hot Shelter

Boo, Rusty Bucket Bay didn’t make it. Probably the most underappreciated song on the whole OST. The way it uses foghorns alone is genius.