You may not have noticed, what with all the other news flying around these days, but the Defense Department officially released some videos of UFOs. They’ve been out there on the internet for a while, but these are the official government videos. You can see them here:

https://www.space.com/ufos-videos-declassified-navy-release.html

So, what do you think? Do we have any scientists here who can weigh in? What might they be? Should we start getting our water guns and hoses ready for an invasion?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...