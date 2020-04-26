AVoCADo GamesCast-ing Call #63

Heya AvoGamers! We’re planning to record the next episode of the AVoCADo GamesCast next weekend, on the 2nd or 3rd of May. We have a strong preference for Sunday afternoon EDT, but we might be able to record at a different time if there’s strong demand.

The topic of discussion will be video game mash-ups, e.g. “What would happen if we mashed together Tetris and Dragon Age?” or “What would it be like if Street Fighter and The Stanley Parable had a kid?” We might also cover the recent Cooking Mama drama, because OMGWTFBBQ, amirite?

If you want to participate, please provide in the comments below:

Your Skype handle, if I don’t already have it. Which times on Saturday or Sunday you’re available

Recording should take between 105 and 135 minutes.

As always, the GamesCast welcomes participants from diverse backgrounds. Regardless of your age, gender, sexual orientation, or cultural background, if you have something to say, we’d love to have you. We would especially love to have more women+ on the podcast; consider it our 2020 resolution. The only hardware requirements are a decent-quality mic for recording (the mic on a mid-range headset usually suffices) and a stable Internet connection.

Let’s chat about video games!

(Credit to Science is Bad for the header art.)

Privacy-Related Disclaimers You can create a second Skype handle if your existing handle contains your real name and you wish to remain anonymous. Your Skype handle will only be shared with other participants. You can provide your Skype handle in the comments, or if you’d prefer, you can email it to me at fork[dot]in[dot]the[dot]road[at]gmail[dot]com or add spanky[dot]merve on Skype. I will only use Skype to contact you for GamesCast-related purposes, unless you indicate otherwise. [collapse]

