AVoCADo GamesCast #62: Tournament Arc

Hey folks! We know how much this site loves tournaments, and because y’all are greedy for some game-on-game action, we’ve decided to oblige. Lovely Bones compiled a bracket of your 24 favourite games of 2019, using results from the Pits voting, and she, Demyx, podcast newcomer dw, and I pitted them against each other in a tournament of champions. Who won? You’ll have to listen to find out!

You can listen to the podcast with the embedded player above, or you can subscribe on iTunes, on Google Play, or directly to our podcast feed. You can also download a copy directly from the Internet Archive. Please check out the linkdump on the podcast’s website, and feel free to leave feedback for the podcast.

Bracket:

Timestamps:

0:30 – Introductions

9:40 – First Round

1:32:35 – Quarterfinals

2:02:05 – Semifinals

2:16:25 – Bronze Medal and Final

2:40:05 – Conclusion

