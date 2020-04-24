RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12: Episode 9 Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12!

Last week, the queens created and marketed outrageous drag products. Heidi N. Closet won the challenge, with Widow Von’Du and Jan landing in the bottom two. Widow channelled guest judge Chaka Khan’s song “This Is My Night”, with Jan sashaying away.

This week, the queens get political, engaging in the “Choices 2020” debate for the first drag queen president. Will they impress guest judges Rachel Bloom and Jeff Goldblum? Let’s find out!

Tonight’s episode is followed by the hour-long premiere of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race, which is followed by this episode’s edition of Untucked. It’s a full night of drag!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s episode!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...