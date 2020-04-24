25 Years of HHH – The King of Kings

TIME TO PLAY THE GAME!

MUHAHAHAHAHA

Tonight’s Smackdown celebrates the 25th Anniversary of Hunter Hearst Helmsley.

Kliq member, founder of Degeneration X, one half of the Two Man Power Trip with Stone Cold Steve Austin, member of Evolution.

Triple H has had an epic run in the WWE. Some triumphs and tragedy and a lot of controversy, the Game is a linchpin of the company Then, Now, Forever.

This thread is to discuss the man’s career in ring and out.

Feel free to post your thoughts about Hunter – any and all topics are open for discussion.

Feel free to discuss your favorite matches and segments in the comments section.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...