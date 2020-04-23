The Thursday Politics Thread Rocks You Like A Hurricane

Morning Politocadoes!

The President is getting antsy.

He hasn’t been golfing in weeks, he can’t go to his rallies, and he’s been cooped up in a house that we all know he hates. His daily press briefings on the Coronavirus outbreak have not been the ego-satiating rants he’d quite been hoping for. No, it’s time for him to try to jazz things up! Reopen the country, hit the road, encourage violent protests against sensible health and safety measures, and above all else, try to wow the American people in a time of panic.

According to the Hill, the President is planning to have the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels fly over American cities as a tribute to frontline medical workers.

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/494233-trump-plans-air-shows-around-country

Might just be me, but I think a more valuable tribute to our frontline medical workers is to PROVIDE THEM WITH THE PROPER EQUIPMENT TO KEEP THEM SAFE WHILE TREATING PATIENTS. MAYBE ALSO ENCOURAGE SENSIBLE QUARANTINE MEASURES STOP HAWKING UNTESTED MEDICAL CURE-ALLS AND STOP UNDERCUTTING STATES ATTEMPTING TO PROVIDE LIFE SAVING MEDICAL EQUIPMENT TO HOSPITALS.

The Administration also reportedly removed the head of a vaccine agency after resisting the promotion of potential cures such as the anti-malarial drug Hydroxichloroquin. Former head of the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, Dr. Rick Bright, came to loggerheads with Health and Human Services leadership as he proposed implementing safe and scientifically vetted solutions as opposed to those that have not been, such as Chloroquin and Hydroxychloroquin.

Vaccine Chief Says He Was Removed After Questioning Drug Trump Promoted

These clashes with HHS leadership may or may not have had to do with the former Labradoodle breeder who was the first person tapped to lead the government response to the outbreak. Though it definitely involved HHS Secretary Alex Azar.

Special Report: Former Labradoodle breeder tapped to lead U.S. pandemic task force

Dr. Bright intends to request the HHS Inspector General open an investigation into the politicization of his agency. I wish him the best of luck but I get the feeling the Inspector General will meet the same fate as everyone else who interferes with The Grift.

SIGH.

So, as we all continue with the various levels of lockdown measures in place please be safe and act responsibly. Maintain your social distance of at least six feet, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and wear a mask in public areas when distancing is not possible. We can all get through this, together.

Welcome to Thursday! PLEASE BE EXCELLENT TO EACH OTHER. The Mayor McSquirrel Rule is in effect because we’re better than him. If you notice a news item being posted too often, alert a mod so it can be pinned to the top of the thread.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...