Dolphin Fans have been waiting for this chart all year.

Hey it’s the 2020 NFL Draft already. And guess what? It’s all virtual. There’s no way this is gonna get screwed up at all and it will be 100% flawless. Get your picks in here. You want your team to grab that scrappy gym rat? How about that guy that leaves it all on the field? Or do you have your eyes on a real mauler? Either way, it’s safe to say: Wow. They got their man.

