The Avocado’s Favorite Film Director – ROUND 6!

“Movies touch our hearts and awaken our vision, and change the way we see things. They take us to other places, they open doors and minds. Movies are the memories of our life time, we need to keep them alive.” – Martin Scorsese

Unfortunately, we couldn’t keep your competitive spirit alive, Marty.

That’s right, Scorsese, Spielberg, Miyazaki, and Tarantino have all fallen. From 518 nominations, we’ve narrowed it down to the four Titans of the Cinema! Only you can decide who will be the final two to duke it out for the title of…THE AVOCADO’S FAVORITE FILM DIRECTOR!

Since I like little breaks, I’m keeping the same standard for these last two rounds. Seeded matches with 48 hours of voting. For this round, each director is represented by a poster for their first film.

So have at it! Debate the merits of these four filmic masters and up vote your favorites!

THE AVOCADO’S TOP 16 DIRECTORS

16. Sidney Lumet

15. Billy Wilder

14. Steven Soderbergh

13. Ridley Scott

12. John Carpenter

11. Orson Welles

10. David Fincher

9. Wes Anderson

8. Quentin Tarantino

7. Steven Spielberg

6. Hayao Miyazaki

5. Martin Scorsese

4. ?????????????

3. ?????????????

2. ?????????????

1. ?????????????

You have about 48 hours from the second match being posted to vote!

